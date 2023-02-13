Heading 3

Nora Fatehi is a diva in red

                  pinkvilla 

Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

FEB 13, 2023

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram 

The Kusu Kusu star paints the town red in an OTT red playsuit with oodles of ruffles 

Red Magic

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram 

Nora dazzles like a diva in a blood-red sparkly gown by Falguni & Shane Peacock

Dazzling 

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

She looks gorgeous in this off-shoulder satin dress with statement sleeves 

Gorgeous

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

She turned heads in a luxe red gown with a strapless neckline and a ravishing thigh-high slit

Head Turner

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

The diva showed us how to look party-ready in this short red dress with sparkles 

Red Velvet

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Nora oozes desi glam in a red sharara set with golden zari work 

Desi Girl

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Her bold red look in a shimmery red bodycon gown by Yousef Al Jasmi is on fleek 

Lady In Red 

Image: Pinkvilla

She aced a cool-girl look in a red outfit and a chic denim jacket 

Cool Girl

Image: Pinkvilla

She upped her casual style game in a red sweatshirt and matching yoga tights 

Casual Style 

