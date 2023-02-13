Nora Fatehi is a diva in red
Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
FEB 13, 2023
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
The Kusu Kusu star paints the town red in an OTT red playsuit with oodles of ruffles
Red Magic
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Nora dazzles like a diva in a blood-red sparkly gown by Falguni & Shane Peacock
Dazzling
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
She looks gorgeous in this off-shoulder satin dress with statement sleeves
Gorgeous
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
She turned heads in a luxe red gown with a strapless neckline and a ravishing thigh-high slit
Head Turner
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
The diva showed us how to look party-ready in this short red dress with sparkles
Red Velvet
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Nora oozes desi glam in a red sharara set with golden zari work
Desi Girl
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Her bold red look in a shimmery red bodycon gown by Yousef Al Jasmi is on fleek
Lady In Red
Image: Pinkvilla
She aced a cool-girl look in a red outfit and a chic denim jacket
Cool Girl
Image: Pinkvilla
She upped her casual style game in a red sweatshirt and matching yoga tights
Casual Style
