Nora Fatehi is a glam girl
pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
JAN 27, 2023
FASHION
Bombshell
Dropping a bombshell look in a sparkly jumpsuit and her blonde wig, Nora Fatehi ensures that all eyeballs are grabbed
Stunning As Always
Her all-white indo-western look in a thigh-high slit skirt and a strapless embellished blouse stole the show
Nora Fatehi dazzles in a saree
She turned the party volume up in a shimmery black dress and black fishnet stockings
Party Starter
The Kusu Kusu star swore by an electric blue short dress and matching stockings for a glam party look
Blues
Nora brought some desi glam to the table in a beige embellished saree by Tarun Tahiliani
Desi Glam
Her sparkly red mini dress with a statement black belt tied around her waist serves ultra-glam vibes
Too Hot To Handle
She looks show-stopping in a floor-length red ensemble ladened with sparkly details
Red Romance
She looks drop-dead gorgeous in a statement-making pastel lehenga with heavy floral work in silver thread
Making Heads Turn
She dazzles in a high-neck embellished gown that fits her hourglass frame snugly
Stunner
