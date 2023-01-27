Heading 3

Nora Fatehi is a glam girl

                  pinkvilla 

Neenaz Akhtar

JAN 27, 2023

FASHION

Source: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Bombshell 

Dropping a bombshell look in a sparkly jumpsuit and her blonde wig, Nora Fatehi ensures that all eyeballs are grabbed

Source: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Stunning As Always

Her all-white indo-western look in a thigh-high slit skirt and a strapless embellished blouse stole the show

Nora Fatehi dazzles in a saree

Sara Ali Khan in snazzy mini dresses 

Source: Nora Fatehi Instagram

She turned the party volume up in a shimmery black dress and black fishnet stockings

Party Starter

Source: Nora Fatehi Instagram

The Kusu Kusu star swore by an electric blue short dress and matching stockings for a glam party look

Blues 

Source: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Nora brought some desi glam to the table in a beige embellished saree by Tarun Tahiliani

Desi Glam

Source: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Her sparkly red mini dress with a statement black belt tied around her waist serves ultra-glam vibes

Too Hot To Handle

Source: Nora Fatehi Instagram

She looks show-stopping in a floor-length red ensemble ladened with sparkly details

Red Romance

Source: Nora Fatehi Instagram

She looks drop-dead gorgeous in a statement-making pastel lehenga with heavy floral work in silver thread

Making Heads Turn

Source: Nora Fatehi Instagram

She dazzles in a high-neck embellished gown that fits her hourglass frame snugly 

Stunner 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here