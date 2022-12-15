Heading 3

Nora Fatehi is a hot mess

Sneha
Hiro

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Hello sunshine

Nora flaunted her hourglass figure in a yellow bodycon gown

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Nora looked red hot in an embellished gown featuring a thigh-high slit

Red alert

Video: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Nora’s flaunted her sexy back in a black leather bodycon dress

Bold in black

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Nora looked all things ravishing in a one-shoulder body-hugging dress

Ravishing in red

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

The diva oozed oomph in a strapless blue gown teamed with matching gloves

Bewitching in blue

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Nora upped the hotness quotient in a white cutout dress that came with a plunging neckline

Hot in white

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Nora hit the beach in an animal-print crop top and a matching slit skirt

Unleash the animal

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Nora rocked a pastel blue bodycon dress with bold red lips

Bluetiful

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

In this one, she wore a white crop top with a matching body-hugging skirt and a blazer

White affair

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Nora set the temperatures soaring in a black crop top and a matching pencil skirt

Black beauty

