Nora Fatehi is a hot mess
Sneha
Hiro
DEC 15, 2022
FASHION
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Hello sunshine
Nora flaunted her hourglass figure in a yellow bodycon gown
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Nora looked red hot in an embellished gown featuring a thigh-high slit
Red alert
Video: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Nora’s flaunted her sexy back in a black leather bodycon dress
Bold in black
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Nora looked all things ravishing in a one-shoulder body-hugging dress
Ravishing in red
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
The diva oozed oomph in a strapless blue gown teamed with matching gloves
Bewitching in blue
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Nora upped the hotness quotient in a white cutout dress that came with a plunging neckline
Hot in white
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Nora hit the beach in an animal-print crop top and a matching slit skirt
Unleash the animal
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Nora rocked a pastel blue bodycon dress with bold red lips
Bluetiful
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
In this one, she wore a white crop top with a matching body-hugging skirt and a blazer
White affair
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Nora set the temperatures soaring in a black crop top and a matching pencil skirt
Black beauty
