Heading 3

Nora Fatehi is a stunning diva 

                  pinkvilla 

Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

mar 05, 2023

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Nora Fatehi dials up the glam quotient in a stunning Balmain co-ord set 

Glam Vibes

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

She keeps things chic and classic in an all-black outfit and a Birkin handbag

Chic Girl

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

She looks like springtime come alive in this floral-print Dolce & Gabanna skirt and crop top set

Floral Magic

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

The Kusu Kusu singer dazzles in a shimmery midi dress with strappy sleeves and a deep neckline

Shimmer & Shine

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

She is a sight to behold in this dreamy green long dress with a cut-out around the midriff

Stunner 

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Nora paints the town red in a dazzling blood-red bodycon gown that hugged her frame in all the right places

Red Hot

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

She amped up the style quotient in a sparkly short black dress by Michael Cinco

Dazzling

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Her short blue dress with structured shoulders is perfect enough to jazz things up 

Glam Blues

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

She looks every bit gorgeous in a stunning jade-green Manish Malhotra lehenga

Gorgeous

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

She makes our hearts skip a beat in this shimmery pink saree and a strappy blouse

Desi Kudi

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here