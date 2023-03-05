Nora Fatehi is a stunning diva
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Nora Fatehi dials up the glam quotient in a stunning Balmain co-ord set
Glam Vibes
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
She keeps things chic and classic in an all-black outfit and a Birkin handbag
Chic Girl
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
She looks like springtime come alive in this floral-print Dolce & Gabanna skirt and crop top set
Floral Magic
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
The Kusu Kusu singer dazzles in a shimmery midi dress with strappy sleeves and a deep neckline
Shimmer & Shine
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
She is a sight to behold in this dreamy green long dress with a cut-out around the midriff
Stunner
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Nora paints the town red in a dazzling blood-red bodycon gown that hugged her frame in all the right places
Red Hot
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
She amped up the style quotient in a sparkly short black dress by Michael Cinco
Dazzling
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Her short blue dress with structured shoulders is perfect enough to jazz things up
Glam Blues
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
She looks every bit gorgeous in a stunning jade-green Manish Malhotra lehenga
Gorgeous
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
She makes our hearts skip a beat in this shimmery pink saree and a strappy blouse
Desi Kudi
