Nora Fatehi's
 Jaw-dropping looks

  Arushi Srivastava

Nov 10, 2022

television

Image source- Tejas Nerurkar Instagram

Shimmery high slit gown

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 judge looks fabulous in a shimmery high neck and embellished dress with hair in bun.

Image source- Nora Fatehi Instagram

Fashionable diva

Nora is rocking co-ord look with a designer crop top and a straight skirt in silver.

Image source- Tejas Nerurkar Instagram

Sizzling in bodycon 

The actress is a sight to behold in the bodycon shimmery gown and bright red lipstick.

Image source- Ajay Kadam Instagram

Floral off-shoulder

ABCD fame is ready to party in a floral design silver short dress with off-shoulder details.

Image source- Tejas Nerurkar Instagram

Yellow star

Flaunt your killer looks like Nora in the gorgeous yellow cut out dress with high slit.

Image source- Nora Fatehi Instagram

Party ready

Make your party look stand out with the chic gathered dress and a shimmery neckline.

Image source- Visual Affairs Photography Instagram

High neck co-ords

Street Dancer 3D actress looks like a dream in a high neck and full sleeves crop top with a designer zipper skirt.

Image source- Visual Affairs Photography Instagram

Walk like a queen

Nora Fatehi’s look in a high-slit statement gown is perfect for your upcoming New Year party.

Image source- Nora Fatehi Instagram

Greek goddess

The actress looks like a goddess in a netted crop top and pearl work short skirt, with tie up footwear.

Image source- Nora Fatehi Instagram

Off-shoulder outfit

Steal the show with the gorgeous looks of Nora Fatehi in a shimmery crop top and flared high slit skirt.

