Heading 3
Nora Fatehi's
Jaw-dropping looks
Arushi Srivastava
Nov 10, 2022
television
Image source- Tejas Nerurkar Instagram
Shimmery high slit gown
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 judge looks fabulous in a shimmery high neck and embellished dress with hair in bun.
Image source- Nora Fatehi Instagram
Fashionable diva
Nora is rocking co-ord look with a designer crop top and a straight skirt in silver.
Image source- Tejas Nerurkar Instagram
Sizzling in bodycon
The actress is a sight to behold in the bodycon shimmery gown and bright red lipstick.
Image source- Ajay Kadam Instagram
Floral off-shoulder
ABCD fame is ready to party in a floral design silver short dress with off-shoulder details.
Image source- Tejas Nerurkar Instagram
Yellow star
Flaunt your killer looks like Nora in the gorgeous yellow cut out dress with high slit.
Image source- Nora Fatehi Instagram
Party ready
Make your party look stand out with the chic gathered dress and a shimmery neckline.
Image source- Visual Affairs Photography Instagram
High neck co-ords
Street Dancer 3D actress looks like a dream in a high neck and full sleeves crop top with a designer zipper skirt.
Image source- Visual Affairs Photography Instagram
Walk like a queen
Nora Fatehi’s look in a high-slit statement gown is perfect for your upcoming New Year party.
Image source- Nora Fatehi Instagram
Greek goddess
The actress looks like a goddess in a netted crop top and pearl work short skirt, with tie up footwear.
Image source- Nora Fatehi Instagram
Off-shoulder outfit
Steal the show with the gorgeous looks of Nora Fatehi in a shimmery crop top and flared high slit skirt.