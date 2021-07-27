Nora Fatehi
looks fab in desi kurtas July 27, 2021
Nora Fatehi showed her styling prowess at the airport by picking out a printed long kurta to go with her flared bottoms
Next, she kept her desi look minimal yet fresh in a beautiful white anarkali kurti that was paired with blue churidar and a white dupatta
Nora styled a pale white embellished anarkali with a matching dupatta and open beachy waves
For an event, she picked out a floral churidar kurta set by designer duo abu jani and sandeep khosla
To seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha, Nora was dressed in a long red kurti with embroidered patti and golden floral prints. She wore matching pants and a dupatta to complete her look
Fatehi looked stunning in this embellished churidar kurta set that she wore for an event
While she kept most of her face covered in a mask, her beautiful pink and blue printed anarkali kurta was clearly visible in full light
The ‘Dilbar’ sensation kept her desi style simple and fresh in a white kurta with minimal prints in pink, and baby pink churidar
In a light-hued embroidered sharara and kurta, and a matching dupatta, Nora showed us how to look your traditional best without much ado!
To celebrate Eid, she had picked out an embroidered long kurta with front and side slits and solid high-waisted palazzos
She showed us how to dress up for summertime festivities in a sleeveless white kurta, sharara pants and a sheer dupatta
