Nora Fatehi looks gorgeous in a saree
pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
OCT 18, 2022
FASHION
Looking fabulous every time she steps out wearing a saree, Nora captured our hearts in an ivory white saree with vibrant red floral prints on it.
She then upped her desi fashion quotient in a bright mustard yellow saree with a thin sequined border and a matching sleeveless blouse.
A while ago, she recreated the iconic character Paro from Devdas wearing a Surajmukhi jaal saree by Anjul Bhandari.
Oozing major ultra-glam vibes, the Kusu Kusu star looked breathtakingly ravishing in a sequin pink saree by Akanksha Gajria.
Her blush-pink contemporary-style drape is a must-have desi number for cocktails!
For Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards, she picked a teal green chiffon saree that bore intricate golden floral work on the borders.
She gave us a lesson on timeless beauty by sporting this beautiful green sparkly saree paired with a layered emerald necklace.
Looking like her most elegant self ever, Nora epitomised beauty in a Sabyasachi organza saree that featured floral prints in pink, yellow and green.
She looked stunning in a JJ Valya signature belted saree style with Gota work on the border.
And her traditional look in a pink organza saree from Devnaagri paired with a golden nose pin chain and statement earrings has our hearts!
