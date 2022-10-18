Heading 3

Nora Fatehi looks gorgeous in a saree

Neenaz Akhtar 

OCT 18, 2022

FASHION

Image: Pinkvilla Fashion Instagram 

Looking fabulous every time she steps out wearing a saree, Nora captured our hearts in an ivory white saree with vibrant red floral prints on it. 

Fabulous As Always

Video: Nora Fatehi Instagram

She then upped her desi fashion quotient in a bright mustard yellow saree with a thin sequined border and a matching sleeveless blouse. 

Like Sunshine 

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

A while ago, she recreated the iconic character Paro from Devdas wearing a Surajmukhi jaal saree by Anjul Bhandari.

Redolent Of Royalty

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Oozing major ultra-glam vibes, the Kusu Kusu star looked breathtakingly ravishing in a sequin pink saree by Akanksha Gajria. 

Queen in Sequins

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Her blush-pink contemporary-style drape is a must-have desi number for cocktails! 

Contemporary Style

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

For Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards, she picked a teal green chiffon saree that bore intricate golden floral work on the borders.

Elegance Redefined

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

She gave us a lesson on timeless beauty by sporting this beautiful green sparkly saree paired with a layered emerald necklace. 

Timeless Charm

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Looking like her most elegant self ever, Nora epitomised beauty in a Sabyasachi organza saree that featured floral prints in pink, yellow and green.

Beauty Personified

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

She looked stunning in a JJ Valya signature belted saree style with Gota work on the border.

Style Game On Point

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

And her traditional look in a pink organza saree from Devnaagri paired with a golden nose pin chain and statement earrings has our hearts! 

Typical In Traditional

