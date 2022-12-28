Heading 3

Nora Fatehi
loves everything black!

Neenaz Akhtar 

DEC 28, 2022

FASHION

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram 

For the closing ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2022, the Kusu Kusu star was decked up in a sparkly black short dress by Michael Cinco

Bombshell Vibes 

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram 

She showed us what chic sartorial dreams are made of as she posed in a black co-ord set featuring a collared blouse and a midi wrap-style skirt from Prada

Chic In Prada 

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram 

Making a striking case for black and white at one go, she nailed a strapless gown by Mark Bumgarner

Perfection In B&W

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram 

Her risque black outfit with sheer panels proves that she is not afraid to make a bold statement in black! 

Go Bold or Go Home

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram 

The diva looked gorgeous in a strapless mermaid gown with sequins and applique details

Gorgeous As Always 

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram 

Keeping things chic yet edgy, she wore an all-black mini dress with cut-out details on the sides

Chic But Edgy 

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram 

She makes a daring fashion statement in a bold black pantsuit featuring an off-shoulder peplum blazer

Fashionista 

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram 

She put her most stylish foot forward in a luxe black velvet gown with a sexy thigh-high slit

Luxe Dreams 

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram 

For a proper boss lady look, she swore by a crips black and white pantsuit

Boss Lady 

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram 

She looked every bit stunning in these jet-black paper bag waist latex pants and a grey bodysuit

Stunning 

