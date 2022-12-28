Nora Fatehi
loves everything black!
Neenaz Akhtar
DEC 28, 2022
FASHION
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
For the closing ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2022, the Kusu Kusu star was decked up in a sparkly black short dress by Michael Cinco
Bombshell Vibes
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
She showed us what chic sartorial dreams are made of as she posed in a black co-ord set featuring a collared blouse and a midi wrap-style skirt from Prada
Chic In Prada
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Making a striking case for black and white at one go, she nailed a strapless gown by Mark Bumgarner
Perfection In B&W
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Her risque black outfit with sheer panels proves that she is not afraid to make a bold statement in black!
Go Bold or Go Home
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
The diva looked gorgeous in a strapless mermaid gown with sequins and applique details
Gorgeous As Always
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Keeping things chic yet edgy, she wore an all-black mini dress with cut-out details on the sides
Chic But Edgy
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
She makes a daring fashion statement in a bold black pantsuit featuring an off-shoulder peplum blazer
Fashionista
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
She put her most stylish foot forward in a luxe black velvet gown with a sexy thigh-high slit
Luxe Dreams
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
For a proper boss lady look, she swore by a crips black and white pantsuit
Boss Lady
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
She looked every bit stunning in these jet-black paper bag waist latex pants and a grey bodysuit
Stunning
