Heading 3

Nora Fatehi loves

floor-length gowns

                  pinkvilla 

NEENAZ 
AKHTAR

OCT 11, 2022

FASHION

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Nora Fatehi in a floor-sweeping sequin silver gown showed us how to bring on the bling factor to a party!

Bling It Up

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

She exuded oomph in a sultry yellow cut-out gown that had a sensuous thigh-high slit and a deep cut around the neckline

Ravishing Much

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

She picked out an embellished high-neck gown that hugged her frame in all the right places and left us in awe of her style!

Dazzle Like A Diva

Image: Pinkvilla

She served some Hollywood glam in a floor-length strapless blue gown that spoke volumes about her impeccable sartorial choices

Glam & Gorgeous 

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

In a shimmery semi-sheer cut-out creation by one of her favourite designers, Yousef Al Jasmi, Nora showed us how to slay!

Queen Of Hearts 

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

The Kusu Kusu dancer left us star-struck with her style as she posed in an azure blue with a small floor-sweeping train

Picture Perfect

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Dialling up the drama one look at a time, she made sure that heads were turned when she sashayed in this bright red Tarik Ediz gown!

Making Heads Turn

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Her metallic gown that cascaded down to form a stunning train makes a stunning case for glamorous aesthetics!

Metallic Magic

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

She looked drop-dead gorgeous in a molten gold gown featuring a thigh-high slit with a sweeping train

Million Bucks

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

She was a floral dream in this yellow gown with a corseted halter bodice and a sweeping train

Floral Dream 

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Madhuri Dixit redefines elegance in blue

Click Here