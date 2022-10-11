Nora Fatehi loves
floor-length gowns
pinkvilla
NEENAZ
AKHTAR
OCT 11, 2022
FASHION
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Nora Fatehi in a floor-sweeping sequin silver gown showed us how to bring on the bling factor to a party!
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
She exuded oomph in a sultry yellow cut-out gown that had a sensuous thigh-high slit and a deep cut around the neckline
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
She picked out an embellished high-neck gown that hugged her frame in all the right places and left us in awe of her style!
Image: Pinkvilla
She served some Hollywood glam in a floor-length strapless blue gown that spoke volumes about her impeccable sartorial choices
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
In a shimmery semi-sheer cut-out creation by one of her favourite designers, Yousef Al Jasmi, Nora showed us how to slay!
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
The Kusu Kusu dancer left us star-struck with her style as she posed in an azure blue with a small floor-sweeping train
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Dialling up the drama one look at a time, she made sure that heads were turned when she sashayed in this bright red Tarik Ediz gown!
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Her metallic gown that cascaded down to form a stunning train makes a stunning case for glamorous aesthetics!
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
She looked drop-dead gorgeous in a molten gold gown featuring a thigh-high slit with a sweeping train
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
She was a floral dream in this yellow gown with a corseted halter bodice and a sweeping train
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Madhuri Dixit redefines elegance in blue