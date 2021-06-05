Nora Fatehi Loves Prints!
June 05, 2021
Setting the temperatures soaring in an aqua blue sequined pantsuit, Nora Fatehi has yet again proved that prints are anything but boring!
Next, she donned a multicoloured mini dress from Versace that featured the neon signature Versace prints all over. She rounded off her look with a pair of shiny black heels
Showcasing her love for classic prints, she picked out a sensual yellow animal print midi dress that was cinched at the waist with a broad black belt
The diva rocked another bright number by Marchesa. The floral-print creation came with a halter backless design and a deep plunging neckline
And this gorgeous off-shoulder white dress with black floral prints all over is one of our personal favourites. We love how Nora has kept things easy with open beachy waves
Perfect for a summer outing, this black floral print dress with a slit in the middle looks every inch flattering on Nora!
Not only dresses, Nora has also rocked the printed co-ords like a true diva. This pleated midi skirt and full-sleeve blouse set has our heart!
And then she switched up things a bit by opting for a pair of white shorts and a crop top with colorful prints
Taking the desi route, Fatehi picked out a gorgeous Sabyasachi saree that featured hand-painted blooms. With statement jewellery, it was a statement-making choice
Nora looked heavenly in this royal blue silk saree that had floral prints all over and gota work at the border
