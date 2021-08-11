Nora Fatehi loves sexy slit dresses!
AUGUST 11, 2021
Nora Fatehi has definitely amped things up in an array of stunning thigh-high slit dresses. The very first proof is this April & Alex gown
for an awards show she had picked out a gold Georges Chakra gown with a thigh-high slit to give us a peek at her sexy legs
In a velvet black dress with a sexy thigh-high slit, Nora showed us how to leave the heat turned on!
For the promotion of “Naach Meri Rani”, Fatehi sported a sleeveless halter-neck voluminous gown with a thigh-high side slit to reveal her toned legs
She is a slayer in this bright red shimmery Yousef Al Jasmi gown with a side slit!
To flatter her sexy frame, Nora donned a structured thigh-high slit metallic gown designed by Sandra Mansour
aIn this Lia Stublla strapless gown, Nora has ensured that her legs grab all the eyeballs!
She shows off her toned legs in a shimmery bodycon gown with dramatic sleeves
aNora paints a serene picture in this long white dress with a thigh-high slit
