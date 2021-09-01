shimmer and glitter
Nora Fatehi loves Sept 01, 2021
Nora’s black shimmery body-hugging gown from Yas Couture came with a cape and a high neck
Her pink shimmer saree teamed with a strappy blouse made Nora look like an Indian Barbie
Can we just take a moment to appreciate this sequined pantsuit by Naeem Khan. The plunging neckline and the design really set Nora apart
Nora is seen dressed in yet another masterpiece by Naeem Khan. The blue body-hugging shimmer gown accentuated all her curves
Naeem Khan is definitely Nora’s favourite designer. This silver bodycon full-sleeved gown gave us major fairytale vibes
This gold metallic gown from Georges Chakra added an extra dash of glam to the Dilbar girl’s look
This shiny blush pink saree by Tarun Tahiliani is a representation of charisma and grace
Is Nora even real? This shimmer bodycon gown by Yousef Al Jasmi makes Nora look magical
Nora looks like a vision in silver in this all-silver sequined outfit. The purple hair is just a bonus
Nora Fatehi looked like a red hot chilly in this fiery red gown by Yousef Al Jasmi that hugged her in all the right places
