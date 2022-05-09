Fashion
Neenaz Akhtar
may 09, 2022
Heading 3
Nora Fatehi in pretty white dresses
Maximalist Style
Image: Nora Fatehi instagram
Nora’s maximalist white gown by Yousef Al Jasmi is the kind of sartorial pick we want in life!
White Swan
Image: Nora Fatehi instagram
She had her own Ballerina moment in this white feather-adorned mini dress from the shelves of Georges Hobeika's Spring-Summer 2022 collection
The Moroccan beauty looked mesmerising in an off-white floral strapless bodycon dress with an attached train
Image: Nora Fatehi instagram
Spring Vibes
She channeled her inner boss lady in a chic white blazer dress featuring notch lapel collars, and golden buttons on the front and on cuffs
Boss Lady
Image: Nora Fatehi instagram
She raised the hotness quotient as she posed in a sultry white bodycon dress with cut-outs around the waist and a plunging neckline
Image: Nora Fatehi instagram
Too Hot To Handle
Shimmy Look
Image: Nora Fatehi instagram
Making a chic case for fringe outfits, the Kusu Kusu dancer opted for a pristine white fringed dress from Hervé Léger
Grace Redefined
Image: Nora Fatehi instagram
She sparkled in her white and silver long-sleeved Sandra Mansour gown with a cutout thigh slit that showed her toned leg
Image: Nora Fatehi instagram
She flaunted her curves in a classy little white dress that came with a black belt cinched at the waist
Keeping It Classy
Image: Nora Fatehi instagram
She showed us how to look summer-ready in an off-shoulder white dress with beautiful floral prints and a sultry thigh-high slit
Breezy Vibes
Nora kept things chic yet trendy by pairing her white bodycon dress with a long denim shrug
Denim Touch
Image: Nora Fatehi instagram
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Best Gown Moments at the MET Gala 2022
Click Here