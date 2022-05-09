Fashion

 Neenaz Akhtar

may 09, 2022

Nora Fatehi in pretty white dresses

Maximalist Style

Image: Nora Fatehi instagram

Nora’s maximalist white gown by Yousef Al Jasmi is the kind of sartorial pick we want in life!

White Swan

Image: Nora Fatehi instagram

She had her own Ballerina moment in this white feather-adorned mini dress from the shelves of Georges Hobeika's Spring-Summer 2022 collection

The Moroccan beauty looked mesmerising in an off-white floral strapless bodycon dress with an attached train

Image: Nora Fatehi instagram

Spring Vibes

She channeled her inner boss lady in a chic white blazer dress featuring notch lapel collars, and golden buttons on the front and on cuffs

Boss Lady

Image: Nora Fatehi instagram

She raised the hotness quotient as she posed in a sultry white bodycon dress with cut-outs around the waist and a plunging neckline

Image: Nora Fatehi instagram

Too Hot To Handle

Shimmy Look

Image: Nora Fatehi instagram

Making a chic case for fringe outfits, the Kusu Kusu dancer opted for a pristine white fringed dress from Hervé Léger

Grace Redefined

Image: Nora Fatehi instagram

She sparkled in her white and silver long-sleeved Sandra Mansour gown with a cutout thigh slit that showed her toned leg

Image: Nora Fatehi instagram

She flaunted her curves in a classy little white dress that came with a black belt cinched at the waist

Keeping It Classy 

Image: Nora Fatehi instagram

She showed us how to look summer-ready in an off-shoulder white dress with beautiful floral prints and a sultry thigh-high slit

Breezy Vibes

Nora kept things chic yet trendy by pairing her white bodycon dress with a long denim shrug

Denim Touch

Image: Nora Fatehi instagram

