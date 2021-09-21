sept 21, 2021
Nora Fatehi’s best athleisure looks
In an ab-baring cropped top and blue joggers, Nora Fatehi gave us a major cue on how to take the athleisure wear to the streets!
Slaying at the airport in red, Nora amped things up by opting for a funky jogger set from Adidas Originals and left us in awe of her flamboyance!
She then picked out another red jogger set but this time styled it with a keyhole-neck white bodysuit
To keep things fuss-free, Nora then went on to style her look with a simple white bodysuit, comfy grey joggers and black sports shoes
Post her session at the gym, the ‘Dilbar’ girl kept her look fresh in a red co-ord and a black bomber jacket. She added an expensive spin to her look with a LV handbag
Looking as fine as ever, Nora kept her airport look coordinated in a greyish cropped sweatshirt and matching joggers
For an edgy athleisure look, she wore her grey joggers with a black sports bra and a white half-sleeve arm top
Nora’s next look featured a pair of black biker shorts, an oversized grey hoodie and a quirky denim jacket
She looked like a bombshell in a pair of black biker shorts and a cropped black top
Even her all-white look with a hint of red in it gives enough inspiration for a fantastic co-ord athleisure look!
