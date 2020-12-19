Nora Fatehi’s best fashion moments December 19, 2020
Nora slays in this green saree from Faabiiana that she has paired with a statement emerald neckpiece
She looks stunning in this all-white look
The diva slays in this leather pants with matching pants look
Nora looks so very beautiful in this red and gold salwar kameez
The star looks regal in this ensemble by Ameeran
The dancer rocks this futuristic silver ensemble
She stuns in this long white dress
Nora looks radiant in this purple mini dress
She looks elegant in this floral Marchesa dress
She is the epitome of style in this floral saree
The actress rocks this metallic co-ord suit
Nora looks chic in this green saree that she completes with statement necklaces
For more updates on Nora, Fashion and Bollywood, follow Pinkvilla