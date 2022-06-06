Heading 3

Nora Fatehi’s best looks in blue outfits

Neenaz Akhtar

JUNE 06, 2022

FASHION

Image: Pinkvilla

Making way for some old Hollywood glam, Nora redefined Victorian fashion in this custom Enkelejda Shatri cobalt blue velvet gown and matching gloves!

Blue But Make It Gorgeous

Image: Nora Fatehi instagram

She then channelled her inner mermaid in an azure blue gown curated with crepe fabric and held together with double-chain straps in gold and a mini V-neckline

Mermaid Vibes 

Image: Nora Fatehi instagram

Serving another ultra-glam look, the Kusu Kusu star left us gasping as she sported a blue Hervé Léger co-ordinated set designed with puckered stitch

Ultra Glam 

Image: Nora Fatehi instagram

Yet again, the dance diva managed to steal our hearts and this time, it was her love affair with an icy blue mini leather dress

Ice Blue Gorgeous

Image: Nora Fatehi instagram

She looked breathtakingly divine in a sparkly sky blue full-sleeved bodycon gown by Naeem Khan

Divine In Blue

Image: Nora Fatehi instagram

And her super-fashionable yet sensuous look in a shimmery aqua blue pantsuit with bright-hued floral patterns made our jaws drop!

Steamed Up

Image: Nora Fatehi instagram

She looked like a glam goddess in a semi-sheer gown with full sleeves with the ice blue shade being highlighted with shiny embellishments and textures

Glam Goddess

Image: Nora Fatehi instagram 

Nora and blue outfits go hand-in-hand and there’s no denying that. Her Olympic blue three-piece set serves as proof

Relaxed Yet Stylish

Image: Pinkvilla

Blue but make it athleisure chic! She got the memo right when she stepped out in a vibrant blue tracksuit

Sporty Chic 

Image: Pinkvilla

She nailed a stylish airport look in an all-blue denim co-ord paired with a white tee, white booties, and a brown LV bag

Airport Queen

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Mira Rajput's style moments

Click Here