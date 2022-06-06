Heading 3
Nora Fatehi’s best looks in blue outfits
Neenaz Akhtar
JUNE 06, 2022
FASHION
Image: Pinkvilla
Making way for some old Hollywood glam, Nora redefined Victorian fashion in this custom Enkelejda Shatri cobalt blue velvet gown and matching gloves!
Blue But Make It Gorgeous
Image: Nora Fatehi instagram
She then channelled her inner mermaid in an azure blue gown curated with crepe fabric and held together with double-chain straps in gold and a mini V-neckline
Mermaid Vibes
Image: Nora Fatehi instagram
Serving another ultra-glam look, the Kusu Kusu star left us gasping as she sported a blue Hervé Léger co-ordinated set designed with puckered stitch
Ultra Glam
Image: Nora Fatehi instagram
Yet again, the dance diva managed to steal our hearts and this time, it was her love affair with an icy blue mini leather dress
Ice Blue Gorgeous
Image: Nora Fatehi instagram
She looked breathtakingly divine in a sparkly sky blue full-sleeved bodycon gown by Naeem Khan
Divine In Blue
Image: Nora Fatehi instagram
And her super-fashionable yet sensuous look in a shimmery aqua blue pantsuit with bright-hued floral patterns made our jaws drop!
Steamed Up
Image: Nora Fatehi instagram
She looked like a glam goddess in a semi-sheer gown with full sleeves with the ice blue shade being highlighted with shiny embellishments and textures
Glam Goddess
Image: Nora Fatehi instagram
Nora and blue outfits go hand-in-hand and there’s no denying that. Her Olympic blue three-piece set serves as proof
Relaxed Yet Stylish
Image: Pinkvilla
Blue but make it athleisure chic! She got the memo right when she stepped out in a vibrant blue tracksuit
Sporty Chic
Image: Pinkvilla
She nailed a stylish airport look in an all-blue denim co-ord paired with a white tee, white booties, and a brown LV bag
Airport Queen
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Mira Rajput's style moments