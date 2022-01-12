Fashion
Neenaz Akhtar
AUTHOR
Jan 12, 2022
Nora Fatehi’s best looks in mini dresses
Making Jaws Drop
Nora turned up the heat quotient in a snug-fit leopard print mini dress from Yas Couture
Image: Maneka Harisinghani instagram
Glamorous As Always
For the movie premiere of 83, the dance diva picked out a turtleneck mini dress with cut-out details on her midriff
Image: Maneka Harisinghani instagram
Making Heads Turn
She cut a sexy figure in a pristine white mini dress and black pointed heels
Image: Maneka Harisinghani instagram
Most Stunning
For a photoshoot, she struck a pose in an icy blue faux leather mini number and dark red lips
Image: Nora Fatehi instagram
Fashionable Best
Quirky and fashionable, her multicoloured mini dress from Versace looked every bit stylish
Image: Nora Fatehi instagram
Too Hot To Handle
She dazzled in a sparkly red mini dress that featured a statement black belt tied around her waist
Image: Nora Fatehi instagram
High On Hotness Quotient
She looked stunning in a hot pink ruched bodycon dress with a high neck and full sleeves
Image: Nora Fatehi instagram
Ravishing As Ever
Nora brought in some heat with yet another sultry mini number, this time in a salmon pink dress with a deep plunging neckline
Image: Pinkvilla
Adorable Runway Diva
For her airport look, she slipped into a cutesy A-line mini dress with puffy sleeves
Image: Pinkvilla
Glam Queen
She raised the glam quotient in a frilly black mini dress with strappy sleeves
Image: Pinkvilla
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Vicky Kaushal's fitness regime