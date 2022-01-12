Fashion

Neenaz Akhtar

Jan 12, 2022

Nora Fatehi’s best looks in mini dresses

Making Jaws Drop

Nora turned up the heat quotient in a snug-fit leopard print mini dress from Yas Couture

Image: Maneka Harisinghani instagram

Glamorous As Always

For the movie premiere of 83, the dance diva picked out a turtleneck mini dress with cut-out details on her midriff

Image: Maneka Harisinghani instagram

Making Heads Turn

She cut a sexy figure in a pristine white mini dress and black pointed heels

Image: Maneka Harisinghani instagram

Most Stunning

For a photoshoot, she struck a pose in an icy blue faux leather mini number and dark red lips

Image: Nora Fatehi instagram 

Fashionable Best

Quirky and fashionable, her multicoloured mini dress from Versace looked every bit stylish

Image: Nora Fatehi instagram

Too Hot To Handle

She dazzled in a sparkly red mini dress that featured a statement black belt tied around her waist

Image: Nora Fatehi instagram

High On Hotness Quotient

She looked stunning in a hot pink ruched bodycon dress with a high neck and full sleeves

Image: Nora Fatehi instagram

Ravishing As Ever

Nora brought in some heat with yet another sultry mini number, this time in a salmon pink dress with a deep plunging neckline

Image: Pinkvilla

Adorable Runway Diva

For her airport look, she slipped into a cutesy A-line mini dress with puffy sleeves

Image: Pinkvilla

Glam Queen

She raised the glam quotient in a frilly black mini dress with strappy sleeves

Image: Pinkvilla

