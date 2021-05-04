Nora Fatehi’s best monochrome looks May 04, 2021
Dropping one gorgeous look after another, Nora Fatehi is on her way to the top of the fashion game!
One of our recent favourite looks of Nora is in this peppy tangerine bodycon dress by Alex Perry. with neutral makeup, she has pulled it off well
For the Filmfare Awards, the diva picked out a gold Georges Chakra gown with a thigh-high slit that revealed her toned legs
Channelling her inner bosslady but with a sultry twist, Nora looked splendid in a white crop top, a matching pencil skirt and a white blazer
And then she took the monotone route in a beautiful blush pink drape that she wore in an unconventional way
Slaying the all-black look and how! In a velvet black dress with a sexy thigh-high slit, Nora has aced this monochrome look like a queen!
While her light purple tresses are surely stealing the limelight here, we also cannot take our eyes off this shimmery silver co-ord which is everything A-glam!
Keeping things classy in gold, Nora picked out a jacquard gold skirt-suit by Paule Ka. Vintage earrings and patent leather pumps finish off her look
With bright red hair and a black leather jumpsuit, the ‘Naach Meri Rani’ star has definitely slayed the monochrome trend better than anybody else!
Nora’s versatile monochrome wardrobe is definitely a testimony of her styling prowess and there’s no denying that!
