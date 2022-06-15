Heading 3
Nora Fatehi’s collection of midi dresses
Neenaz Akhtar
JUNE 15, 2022
FASHION
Image: Pinkvilla Fashion instagram
Nora brought some luxe sartorial inspiration in a black and gold bodycon midi dress from the collection of Versace X Fendi collab
Luxe Vibes
Image: Nora Fatehi instagram
Doing summers and pastels right, she picked out a pastel green midi dress and paired it with a Chanel handbag and white pumps
Summer In Pastels
Image: Nora Fatehi instagram
She looked ethereal in a Gauri and Nainika plumetis organza one-shoulder midi dress with ruffled edges
Ethereal In Organza
Image: Nora Fatehi instagram
Looking as alluring as ever, the Kusu Kusu star captured our hearts as she posed in a strapless midi-length bodycon dress by label Marchesa
Alluring As Always
Image: Nora Fatehi instagram
Treading on the lines of elegance, Nora rocked a peach and white midi dress that fit her like a glove!
Elegance Redefined
Image: Nora Fatehi instagram
She turned up the heat like it was nobody’s business as she posed in a sultry white midi dress with sensuous cut-outs and a deep plunging neckline
Too Hot To Handle
Image: Nora Fatehi instagram
In a red midi dress with off-shoulder sleeves, Nora ensured her glam look was on point!
Red Romance
Image: Nora Fatehi instagram
She showed off her gorgeous curves in a ribbed bodycon dress that ended right above her ankles
Gorgeous Babe
Image: Nora Fatehi instagram
She exuded major bombshell vibes in a structured bodycon midi dress by Alex Perry
Bombshell Vibes
Image: Pinkvilla
Her all-white midi dress at the airport left us heart-eyes!
Pretty In White
