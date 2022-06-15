Heading 3

Nora Fatehi’s collection of midi dresses

Neenaz Akhtar

JUNE 15, 2022

FASHION

Image: Pinkvilla Fashion instagram 

Nora brought some luxe sartorial inspiration in a black and gold bodycon midi dress from the collection of Versace X Fendi collab

Luxe Vibes

Image: Nora Fatehi instagram

Doing summers and pastels right, she picked out a pastel green midi dress and paired it with a Chanel handbag and white pumps

Summer In Pastels

Image: Nora Fatehi instagram

She looked ethereal in a Gauri and Nainika plumetis organza one-shoulder midi dress with ruffled edges

Ethereal In Organza

Image: Nora Fatehi instagram

Looking as alluring as ever, the Kusu Kusu star captured our hearts as she posed in a strapless midi-length bodycon dress by label Marchesa

Alluring As Always

Image: Nora Fatehi instagram

Treading on the lines of elegance, Nora rocked a peach and white midi dress that fit her like a glove!

Elegance Redefined

Image: Nora Fatehi instagram

She turned up the heat like it was nobody’s business as she posed in a sultry white midi dress with sensuous cut-outs and a deep plunging neckline

Too Hot To Handle

Image: Nora Fatehi instagram

In a red midi dress with off-shoulder sleeves, Nora ensured her glam look was on point!

Red Romance

Image: Nora Fatehi instagram

She showed off her gorgeous curves in a ribbed bodycon dress that ended right above her ankles

Gorgeous Babe

Image: Nora Fatehi instagram

She exuded major bombshell vibes in a structured bodycon midi dress by Alex Perry

Bombshell Vibes

Image: Pinkvilla

Her all-white midi dress at the airport left us heart-eyes!

Pretty In White

