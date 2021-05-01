EXPERIMENTAL MAKEUP GAME
Nora Fatehi’s May 02, 2021
Known for her dancing skills, Nora Fatehi is slowly carving her name in the fashion industry
While we’ve talked enough about her outfits in the past, it’s time to delve into her stunning makeup game
From OTT colourful wigs to dewy makeup, she has done it all
Wigs are not an easy thing to pull off but the diva manages to do it with the right glam
Not just OTT looks, the diva manages to pull off a neutral makeup look with the utmost oomph
Red carpets are her favourite place to pull off a glamorous makeup look with a hint of metallic shadow
She likes to go heavy on her eyes with an extra amount of kohl when she goes desi!
Soft, neutral glam is her recent favourite makeup look for summer
Loads of blush, defined eyes when paired with old Hollywood style waves, it’s bound to make a statement!
Last but not least, her love for a classic red lip knows no bounds!
