Nora Fatehi’s July 24, 2021
fabulous airport looks
All set to raise the temperature in black trousers, a matching crop top and jacket, and an expensive Fendi bag, Nora Fatehi looks as striking as ever!
Giving an edge to power dressing, Nora opted for ripped jeans and a sultry tube top to go with her long black blazer. She accessorised her outfit with a Hermes Birkin sling bag
And then she chose a white blazer to team with her classic skinny jeans and a sexy corset bodysuit
In a pair of high-waist straight fit pants, a matching coat and a white round-neck blouse, Nora looks like she means business!
Once in a while, Fatehi likes to bring in the easy spring vibes like it is nobody’s business!
The diva kept things casual in a pair of black cycling shorts, grey sweatshirt and a quirky-print denim jacket. With black booties and a matching handbag, she has finished off her look well
For another relaxed look, she picked out a grey co-ord set to keep her look minimal while her face was covered with black sunglasses and a matching face mask
Her cutesy mini dress with a deep neckline is perfect for travel during summertime
And this blue number is a great pick for all those days when it’s cold enough for a jacket but warm enough for a midi dress
If you think you have seen Nora in almost all shades of airport looks, think again! This white and blue anarkali set shows off her desi side quite charmingly
And so does this printed number!
