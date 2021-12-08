Nora Fatehi’s glam airport looks

Edgy Class

Nora Fatehi asked how much black is too much black in a chic faux leather ensemble

Image:Pinkvilla

Casual Chic

The Canadian actress picked out a criss-cross lilac ribbed crop top with tie-up detail at the front and teamed it with lavender straight-cut jeans

Image: Pinkvilla

Trendy Style

Layering a jacket over a hoodie and teaming it up with biker shorts, Nora’s airport style was A class!

Image: Pinkvilla

Pastel Power

She looked pretty in a chiffon midi-length kurta with gorgeous floral embroidery

Image: Pinkvilla

Corset Look

She teamed her sheer corset with a white blazer and gave her boss lady look a sensuous touch

Image: Pinkvilla

Athleisure Style

If you have everything black in yourcloset, including a jacket to top off your OOTN with, here’s how edgy a look you can dish out, courtesy of Nora!

Image: Pinkvilla

Dapper Style

Nothing a leather outfit can’t solve! The 29-year-old actress agrees and here’s a black and beige bombshell look of Nora’s to prove it!

Image: Pinkvilla

Her sporty chic look was painted head to toe in bright yellow

Image: Pinkvilla

Sporty Chic

Co-ord Set

Well, you can trust the Dilbar girl to pull offan animal print outfit with finesse at the airport!

Image: Pinkvilla

Style Diva

We love how she styled her multicoloured striped co-ord set with her white heels and a brown LV purse

Image: Pinkvilla

