Nora Fatehi’s glam airport looks
P R GAYATHRI
AUTHOR
DEC 8, 2021
Edgy Class
Nora Fatehi asked how much black is too much black in a chic faux leather ensemble
Image:Pinkvilla
Casual Chic
The Canadian actress picked out a criss-cross lilac ribbed crop top with tie-up detail at the front and teamed it with lavender straight-cut jeans
Image: Pinkvilla
Trendy Style
Layering a jacket over a hoodie and teaming it up with biker shorts, Nora’s airport style was A class!
Image: Pinkvilla
Pastel Power
She looked pretty in a chiffon midi-length kurta with gorgeous floral embroidery
Image: Pinkvilla
Corset Look
She teamed her sheer corset with a white blazer and gave her boss lady look a sensuous touch
Image: Pinkvilla
Athleisure Style
If you have everything black in yourcloset, including a jacket to top off your OOTN with, here’s how edgy a look you can dish out, courtesy of Nora!
Image: Pinkvilla
Dapper Style
Nothing a leather outfit can’t solve! The 29-year-old actress agrees and here’s a black and beige bombshell look of Nora’s to prove it!
Image: Pinkvilla
Her sporty chic look was painted head to toe in bright yellow
Image: Pinkvilla
Sporty Chic
Co-ord Set
Well, you can trust the Dilbar girl to pull offan animal print outfit with finesse at the airport!
Image: Pinkvilla
Style Diva
We love how she styled her multicoloured striped co-ord set with her white heels and a brown LV purse
Image: Pinkvilla
