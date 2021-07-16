Nora Fatehi’s guide to wearing pants July 16, 2021
Nora Fatehi shows us how to style high-waist formal pants with a long matching blazer and a polka-dot crop top to go with it
To wear her skinny fit jeans in a different way, Nora swore by the basic art of layering. She styled her denims with a white tube top and a multi-coloured satin bomber jacket
Showing us an easy way to style sporty Adidas Originals track pants, the ‘Dilbar’ sensation picked out a printed crop top and casual white sneakers
Perfectly accentuating her hourglass frame is this pair of neutral-hued paperbag waist trousers that Nora has paired with a simple round-neck tee
At the special screening of ‘Malang’, she chose a satin puff-sleeve cropped blouse to pair with her high-rise white flared pants
And for her day out in the city, she preferred to keep things significant in a light pink one-shoulder top and chestnut-hued high-waisted pants
In these Black Coral X Mandira Wirq vinyl belted pants and a matching full-sleeve shirt, Nora is teaching us how to take things a notch higher!
By pairing her patent leather trousers with a grey tank top, she also gave us a cue on how to mix style with comfort
And then she kept her look casual yet edgy in bright yellow parallel trousers with side vents and a black top with cut-out detail
The classic skinny fit ripped jeans with folded hems remain her favourite. And she usually prefers to style them with an off-shoulder crop top
There are never too many jeans in a curvy girl’s wardrobe and Nora seems to agree with us. In this combo of mid-rise jeans and a white crop top, she is turning the heat on!
For more updates on Nora Fatehi, fashion, and entertainment, follow Pinkvilla