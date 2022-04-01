Fashion

Nora Fatehi’s hottest looks in dresses

Elegant And Sexy

Image: Nora Fatehi instagram 

Nora struck the perfect balance between sexy and elegance in a strapless bodycon number with floral prints on it

Ravishing In Red

Image: Nora Fatehi instagram

She looked ravishing in a structured red gown with a strapless neckline and a thigh-high slit

She raised the hotness quotient in a risque white dress with a deep plunging neckline and sultury cut-out details around the midriff.

Image: Nora Fatehi instagram

Too Hot To Handle

Nora then made a strong case for sensuous dressing as she posed in a dark red off-shoulder dress with a cut-out at her midriff

Making Us Swoon

Image: Nora Fatehi instagram

She looked like a bombshell in this golden-hued shiny gown with a sexy thigh-high slit

Image: Nora Fatehi instagram

Bombshell Vibes

Simple yet appealing, her little black dress with delicate embsllishments and a small cut-out ensured her look was on point

Image: Nora Fatehi instagram

Stunner

Image: Nora Fatehi instagram

The dance diva left us gasping as she posed in a luxe black velvet dress that came with a sexy thigh-high slit

Diva Vibes

Image: Nora Fatehi instagram

She painted the town red in a shimmery bodycon gown by Yousef Al Jasmi

Red Romance

Image: Pinkvilla

Her black gown with sultry details like the neckline and see-through panelling along the thigh made her look hotter than ever!

Hotness Redefined

Image: Nora Fatehi instagram

She looked super hot in her lemon yellow bodycon dress that came with thin strappy sleeves!

Fabulous

