Neenaz Akhtar
APR 01, 2022
Nora Fatehi’s hottest looks in dresses
Elegant And Sexy
Image: Nora Fatehi instagram
Nora struck the perfect balance between sexy and elegance in a strapless bodycon number with floral prints on it
Ravishing In Red
Image: Nora Fatehi instagram
She looked ravishing in a structured red gown with a strapless neckline and a thigh-high slit
She raised the hotness quotient in a risque white dress with a deep plunging neckline and sultury cut-out details around the midriff.
Image: Nora Fatehi instagram
Too Hot To Handle
Nora then made a strong case for sensuous dressing as she posed in a dark red off-shoulder dress with a cut-out at her midriff
Making Us Swoon
Image: Nora Fatehi instagram
She looked like a bombshell in this golden-hued shiny gown with a sexy thigh-high slit
Image: Nora Fatehi instagram
Bombshell Vibes
Simple yet appealing, her little black dress with delicate embsllishments and a small cut-out ensured her look was on point
Image: Nora Fatehi instagram
Stunner
Image: Nora Fatehi instagram
The dance diva left us gasping as she posed in a luxe black velvet dress that came with a sexy thigh-high slit
Diva Vibes
Image: Nora Fatehi instagram
She painted the town red in a shimmery bodycon gown by Yousef Al Jasmi
Red Romance
Image: Pinkvilla
Her black gown with sultry details like the neckline and see-through panelling along the thigh made her look hotter than ever!
Hotness Redefined
Image: Nora Fatehi instagram
She looked super hot in her lemon yellow bodycon dress that came with thin strappy sleeves!
Fabulous
