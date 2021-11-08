Nov 8, 2021
Fashion
Nora Fatehi’s impressive ruffle attires
Nora Fatehi has always delivered breathtaking looks and here again, she slipped into a powder blue lace tiered gown and looked wow!
BeauteousCredits: Nora Fatehi Instagram
The actress looks like a candy floss dream in this tiered ombre pink ruffled gown by the label, Marchesa
Pretty PinkCredits: Nora Fatehi Instagram
When it comes to glamour, she knows how to nail it! Like this shimmery tiered gown with V-neckline by Self-Portrait
Blingy affairCredits: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Nora blew our minds in this stunning purple gown with loads of frills and layers
Cloud of tulleCredits: Nora Fatehi Instagram
This time, she settled for a soft hue and wore a white off-shoulder ruffled maxi gown with a thigh-high slit
Floral delightCredits: Nora Fatehi Instagram
She looks surreal in this bustier silver blouse paired with a white tiered skirt featuring a risky thigh-high slit
Divine in whiteCredits: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Nora dazzles her way into our hearts in this peach layered gown and looks adorable
Too cute to handleCredits: Nora Fatehi Instagram
For a casual outing, the starlet picked up an off-white crop top and styled it with denims
White wonderCredits: Nora Fatehi Instagram
For another look, the actress was seen flaunting her toned midriff in a yellow ruffled crop teamed with denims
Yellow cheerCredits: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Taking her love for ruffled outfits to another level, she stunned us in a pink ruffled top with matching ruffled pants
Ruffle loveCredits: Nora Fatehi Instagram
