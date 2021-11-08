Nov 8, 2021

Nora Fatehi’s impressive ruffle attires

 Joyce

Nora Fatehi has always delivered breathtaking looks and here again, she slipped into a powder blue lace tiered gown and looked wow!

 Beauteous

The actress looks like a candy floss dream in this tiered ombre pink ruffled gown by the label, Marchesa

 Pretty Pink

When it comes to glamour, she knows how to nail it! Like this shimmery tiered gown with V-neckline by Self-Portrait

Blingy affair

Nora blew our minds in this stunning purple gown with loads of frills and layers

Cloud of tulle

This time, she settled  for a soft hue and wore a white off-shoulder ruffled maxi gown with a thigh-high slit

Floral delight

She looks surreal in this bustier silver blouse paired with a white tiered skirt featuring a risky thigh-high slit

 Divine in white

Nora dazzles her way into our hearts in this peach layered gown and looks adorable

Too cute to handle

For a casual outing, the starlet picked up an off-white crop top and styled it with denims

 White wonder

For another look, the actress was seen flaunting her toned midriff in a yellow ruffled crop teamed with denims

Yellow cheer

Taking her love for ruffled outfits to another level, she stunned us in a pink ruffled top with matching ruffled pants

Ruffle love

