nora fatehi's love for white outfits

cut out dress
Nora Fatehi owns heaps of snazziest white outfits and we couldn't stop drooling over this sultry one in white
(Image : Nora Fatehi Instagram)
co-ord set
Her all-white look, teaming bustier crop top, pencil skirt and blazer was a perfect blend of bass babe style and trendy chic look
(Image : Nora Fatehi Instagram)
college girl look
You could totally go brunching with the strappy white crop top that bore lace ruffles designed with a scalloped-like design
(Image : Nora Fatehi Instagram)
tasel dress
Nora wowed our hearts dressed in Herve Leger’s body-hugging outfit that featured a tasselled hem
(Image : Nora Fatehi Instagram)
stunning lehenga
Nora’s white lehenga and blouse entailed floral embroidery and fur details attached to the hemline and sleeves
(Image : Nora Fatehi Instagram)
brunch date look
Looking for a casual but super cute outfit? This simple off-shoulder white top with lace embroidery clubbed with mini blue denim shorts is sure a win
(Image : Nora Fatehi Instagram)
athleisure style
The Garmi dancer’s white set featured track pants and a zipper crop top with full sleeves that she teamed up with blazing red pointed-toe boots
(Image : Pinkvilla)
power play
Nora's pantsuit was pretty bold and she absolutely exuded boss lady vibes with her attire
(Image : Nora Fatehi Instagram)
ethnic glam
The Roar star looked elegant dressed in an Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla white kurta that bore multi colour floral embroidery
(Image : Nora Fatehi Instagram)
metallic gown
The actress opted for a full-sleeved gown and boy did she turn heads
(Image : Nora Fatehi Instagram)
