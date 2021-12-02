nora fatehi's love for white outfits

CELEBRITY STYLE

P R GAYATHRI

AUTHOR

DEC 05, 2021

cut out dress

Nora Fatehi owns heaps of snazziest white outfits and we couldn't stop drooling over this sultry one in white

(Image : Nora Fatehi Instagram)

co-ord set

Her all-white look, teaming bustier crop top, pencil skirt and blazer was a perfect blend of bass babe style and trendy chic look

(Image : Nora Fatehi Instagram)

college girl look

You could totally go brunching with the strappy white crop top that bore lace ruffles designed with a scalloped-like design

(Image : Nora Fatehi Instagram)

tasel dress

Nora wowed our hearts dressed in Herve Leger’s body-hugging outfit that featured a tasselled hem

(Image : Nora Fatehi Instagram)

stunning lehenga

Nora’s white lehenga and blouse entailed floral embroidery and fur details attached to the hemline and sleeves

(Image : Nora Fatehi Instagram)

brunch date look

Looking for a casual but super cute outfit? This simple off-shoulder white top with lace embroidery clubbed with mini blue denim shorts is sure a win

(Image : Nora Fatehi Instagram)

athleisure style

The Garmi dancer’s white set featured track pants and a zipper crop top with full sleeves that she teamed up with blazing red pointed-toe boots

(Image : Pinkvilla)

power play

Nora's pantsuit was pretty bold and she absolutely exuded boss lady vibes with her attire

(Image : Nora Fatehi Instagram)

ethnic glam

The Roar star looked elegant dressed in an Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla white kurta that bore multi colour floral embroidery

(Image : Nora Fatehi Instagram)

metallic gown

The actress opted for a full-sleeved gown and boy did she turn heads

(Image : Nora Fatehi Instagram)

