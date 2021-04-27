Nora Fatehi’s
top looks in bodycon dresses April 27, 2021
Recently, Nora Fatehi stepped out in a bright tangerine-hued bodycon midi dress and styled it with white heels to glam up the look
Taking the bold route yet again, Nora made jaws drop in a shimmery red Yousef Al Jasmi gown that hugged her frame at the right places
For the Lux Golden Rose Awards 2018, she picked out a dramatic Caroline Bibawi number that flattered her hourglass figure in full light
SHE WALKED DOWN THE RAMP IN A BLACK OFF-SHOULDER BODY SCULPTING GOWN BY GAURI AND NAINIKA FOR THE LFW 2020
For the GQ Style And Culture Awards 2019, the ‘O Saaki’ dancer picked out a sultry black bodyfit number with spaghetti straps. Bold red lips finished off her stunning look
Ain’t nothing sexier than a little black dress and Nora seems to agree with us. Golden hoop earrings accessorise her black outfit
Acing the body-hugging gowns every now and then, the diva pulled off a bright metallic silver Sandra Mansour number that featured a thigh-high slit to reveal her toned legs
Oozing major party-ready vibes, Nora turned up the heat in a shimmery maroon mini dress. A black belt cinched at the waist brought out the best of her bold avatar
For the Filmfare Awards 2021, Nora chose to wear a gold Georges Chakra gown with a cowl neck. With a pair of shimmery stilettos, she ensured that her look was all glam!
We are also fans of this hot pink strapless bodycon midi dress that brings out the best of Nora in an effortlessly bold way
