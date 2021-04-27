Nora Fatehi’s

top looks in bodycon dresses

April 27, 2021

Recently, Nora Fatehi stepped out in a bright tangerine-hued bodycon midi dress and styled it with white heels to glam up the look

Taking the bold route yet again, Nora made jaws drop in a shimmery red Yousef Al Jasmi gown that hugged her frame at the right places

For the Lux Golden Rose Awards 2018, she picked out a dramatic Caroline Bibawi number that flattered her hourglass figure in full light

SHE WALKED DOWN THE RAMP IN A BLACK OFF-SHOULDER BODY SCULPTING GOWN BY GAURI AND NAINIKA FOR THE LFW 2020

For the GQ Style And Culture Awards 2019, the ‘O Saaki’ dancer picked out a sultry black bodyfit number with spaghetti straps. Bold red lips finished off her stunning look

Ain’t nothing sexier than a little black dress and Nora seems to agree with us. Golden hoop earrings accessorise her black outfit

Acing the body-hugging gowns every now and then, the diva pulled off a bright metallic silver Sandra Mansour number that featured a thigh-high slit to reveal her toned legs

Oozing major party-ready vibes, Nora turned up the heat in a shimmery maroon mini dress. A black belt cinched at the waist brought out the best of her bold avatar

For the Filmfare Awards 2021, Nora chose to wear a gold Georges Chakra gown with a cowl neck. With a pair of shimmery stilettos, she ensured that her look was all glam!

We are also fans of this hot pink strapless bodycon midi dress that brings out the best of Nora in an effortlessly bold way

