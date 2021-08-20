Nora Fatehi’s top looks in floral outfit
august 20, 2021
Nora Fatehi raised the hotness level in an aqua blue floral print pantsuit with sequin details designed by Naeem Khan
Taking a breezy yet ravishing route, Nora looked gorgeous in a lime yellow gown replete with bold floral prints all over!
In the ethnic arena, her organza Sabyasachi drape with yellow, pink and green floral prints on it looks mesmerising!
Her next pick was a JJ Valaya peacock blue saree that was enhanced with white and brownish floral patterns
At a curtain raiser event, Nora was decked up in a floral kurta set by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla
To enjoy her vacation, the diva had picked out a summery co-ord set in white with multicoloured floral motifs printed on it
And her white off-shoulder bodycon dress was finely adorned with black floral prints on it!
She had also worn a black dress with a front slit that was laden with white and orange floral prints!
Her next pick was an off-white ruffled dress with minimal yellow and green floral motifs printed on the front
And this pink jumpsuit with white floral prints made her look even prettier!
For more updates on
Nora Fatehi and fashion,
follow Pinkvilla