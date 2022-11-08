Heading 3

Nora Fatehi
 Sizzles in a gown 

                  pinkvilla 

Neenaz Akhtar 

Nov 8, 2022

FASHION

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram 

Dropping a sizzling hot look that left everyone in awe of her beauty, Nora Fatehi sizzled in an envy-inducing red gown by Falguni & Shane Peacock. 

Red Hot 

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram 

She painted the town red in yet another show-stopping gown that came ladened with sparkly details. 

Slayer

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram 

She looks brighter than a diamond in a silver sequined gown from the shelves of fashion designer Yousef Al Jasmi.

Shining Like A Diamond

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram 

The Kusu Kusu star is a sight to behold in this high-neck embellished gown that hugged her frame in all the right places. 

Stunner

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram 

She looks resplendent in a stunning dark brown embellished gown from the label Yas Couture. 

Stellar

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram 

She looks like a million bucks in this molten gold gown featuring a thigh-high slit and a sweeping train at the back.

Gorgeous

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram 

Making a striking case for sequins and monochrome dressing, the diva rocked a bodycon blue gown by Naeem Khan. 

Bright In Blue

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram 

She is a fashion queen in this sheer gown featuring shimmery details, full sleeves, and a small train.

Shimmer & Shine

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram 

Her breathtaking look in this tiered column gown with a belt cinched at her waist is worth bookmarking!

Diva Vibes

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram 

She turned heads in a semi-sheer cut-out gown that hugged her frame in all the right places. 

Slay

