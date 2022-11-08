Nora Fatehi
Sizzles in a gown
Neenaz Akhtar
Nov 8, 2022
FASHION
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Dropping a sizzling hot look that left everyone in awe of her beauty, Nora Fatehi sizzled in an envy-inducing red gown by Falguni & Shane Peacock.
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
She painted the town red in yet another show-stopping gown that came ladened with sparkly details.
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
She looks brighter than a diamond in a silver sequined gown from the shelves of fashion designer Yousef Al Jasmi.
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
The Kusu Kusu star is a sight to behold in this high-neck embellished gown that hugged her frame in all the right places.
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
She looks resplendent in a stunning dark brown embellished gown from the label Yas Couture.
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
She looks like a million bucks in this molten gold gown featuring a thigh-high slit and a sweeping train at the back.
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Making a striking case for sequins and monochrome dressing, the diva rocked a bodycon blue gown by Naeem Khan.
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
She is a fashion queen in this sheer gown featuring shimmery details, full sleeves, and a small train.
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Her breathtaking look in this tiered column gown with a belt cinched at her waist is worth bookmarking!
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
She turned heads in a semi-sheer cut-out gown that hugged her frame in all the right places.
