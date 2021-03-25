Nora Fatehi in
stunning gowns

March 25, 2021

Nora looks mesmerising in this strapless gown that features a high slit

She rocks this full-sleeved white gown like a pro
She dazzles in this metallic ensemble from Self-Portrait

The diva paints the town red in this body-hugging Yousef Al Jasmi number

We are loving Nora’s white gown that features a frayed bottom

She looks stunning in this yellow floral gown that has a plunging neckline

Nora’s strapless pink Marchesa gown is what dreams are made up of

She flaunts her curves in this full-sleeved cream gown

She slays in this black velvet gown from Sol Angelann

Nora looks resplendent in this yellow animal print gown from Roberto Cavalli

For more updates on Nora, Bollywood, and fashion, follow Pinkvilla
Click Here