Fashion
Neenaz Akhtar
AUTHOR
Jan 14, 2022
Nora Fatehi in stylish midi dresses
Peach And White Jacquard Number
Nora looked elegant in a peach and white midi dress with a jacquard knit bodice and minimalistic white abstract prints
Image: Nora Fatehi instagram
Cut-out Bodycon
She switched up things and raised the hotness level in a sultry white bodyfit dress with cut-out bodice and a deep plunging neckline
Image: Nora Fatehi instagram
Ribbed Midi Dress
The dance diva flaunted her gorgeous curves in a ribbed yellow midi dress with strappy sleeves
Image: Nora Fatehi instagram
Midi Dress With Dramatic Sleeves
Her April & Alex red cut-out gown with dramatic sleeves and an intricate cut-out around the midriff is everything between bold and edgy!
Image: Nora Fatehi instagram
Strappy Midi Dress
She looked ravishing in a lime-hued strappy midi dress that hugged her body at the right places!
Image: Nora Fatehi instagram
Alex Perry Structured Dress
And this orange Alex Perry bodycon dress elevates her frame ten times!
Image: Nora Fatehi instagram
Herve Leger Fringe Dress
She picked out a white Herve Leger midi dress with fringe details at the hem and looked like a diva in it!
Image: Nora Fatehi instagram
Tiered Number
Her glittering panelled black and gold tiered dress with a V-neckline by Self-Portrait is a perfect party ready number
Image: Nora Fatehi instagram
Turtleneck Dress
She looked graceful in a white midi dress with a gathered turtleneck and cut sleeves
Image: Pinkvilla
Floral Ruffle Dress
And her off-white midi dress with yellow and green floral motifs is perfect for a day-out in the city!
Image: Pinkvilla
