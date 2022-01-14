Fashion

Neenaz Akhtar

Jan 14, 2022

Nora Fatehi in stylish midi dresses

Peach And White Jacquard Number

Nora looked elegant in a peach and white midi dress with a jacquard knit bodice and minimalistic white abstract prints

Image: Nora Fatehi instagram

Cut-out Bodycon

She switched up things and raised the hotness level in a sultry white bodyfit dress with cut-out bodice and a deep plunging neckline

Image: Nora Fatehi instagram

Ribbed Midi Dress

The dance diva flaunted her gorgeous curves in a ribbed yellow midi dress with strappy sleeves

Image: Nora Fatehi instagram

Midi Dress With Dramatic Sleeves

Her April & Alex red cut-out gown with dramatic sleeves and an intricate cut-out around the midriff is everything between bold and edgy!

Image: Nora Fatehi instagram

Strappy Midi Dress

She looked ravishing in a lime-hued strappy midi dress that hugged her body at the right places!

Image: Nora Fatehi instagram

Alex Perry Structured Dress

And this orange Alex Perry bodycon dress elevates her frame ten times!

Image: Nora Fatehi instagram

Herve Leger Fringe Dress

She picked out a white Herve Leger midi dress with fringe details at the hem and looked like a diva in it!

Image: Nora Fatehi instagram

Tiered Number

Her glittering panelled black and gold tiered dress with a V-neckline by Self-Portrait is a perfect party ready number

Image: Nora Fatehi instagram

Turtleneck Dress

She looked graceful in a white midi dress with a gathered turtleneck and cut sleeves

Image: Pinkvilla

Floral Ruffle Dress

And her off-white midi dress with yellow and green floral motifs is perfect for a day-out in the city!

Image: Pinkvilla

