Nora Fatehi:
The Golden Girl
pinkvilla
Gayatri Nirmal
NOV 16, 2022
FASHION
Image Credit: Tejas Nerurkar
Nora Fatehi is ever-so-graceful in these pictures from the shoot of her song, Kusukusu
Image Credit: Nora Fatehi Instagram
The Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 judge completed her attire with a golden dupatta that bore heavy embellishments
Video Source: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Have you ever seen a mermaid walk? Come check this!
Image Source: Nora Fatehi Instagram
The phenomenal belly dancer radiates her charisma in this white sheer saree with golden border by ace designer Manish Malhotra
Image Credit: Tejas Nerurkar
Nora Fatehi is a queen who is enjoying her throne in this golden pantsuit and heavy accessories
Image Source: Nora Fatehi Instagram
The metallic gold loose fit top paired with an animal print asymmetrical skirt can never go out of style
All that glitters is gold
Image Source: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Nora dazzles in this golden harem pant and blouse with fringes adding oomph to her overall look
Image Credit: Tejas Nerurkar
Give the crown already to Ms. Nora Fatehi for winning hearts in this rustic gold bodycon outfit with a cape
Image Credit: Mohamed Saad STUDIO
The 30-year-old’s two piece bikini accentuates her hourglass figure effortlessly
Video Source: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Nora Fatehi is a vision to behold in this saree
