Nora Fatehi:
The Golden Girl

                  pinkvilla 

Gayatri Nirmal

NOV 16, 2022

FASHION

Image Credit: Tejas Nerurkar

Nora Fatehi is ever-so-graceful in these pictures from the shoot of her song, Kusukusu

Epitome of grace 

Image Credit: Nora Fatehi Instagram

The Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 judge completed her attire with a golden dupatta that bore heavy embellishments

Elegance personified 

Video Source: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Have you ever seen a mermaid walk? Come check this!

The Walk to Remember

Image Source: Nora Fatehi Instagram

The phenomenal belly dancer radiates her charisma in this white sheer saree with golden border by ace designer Manish Malhotra

Six-yard of grace

Image Credit: Tejas Nerurkar

Nora Fatehi is a queen who is enjoying her throne in this golden pantsuit and heavy accessories

Conquer the Throne 

Image Source: Nora Fatehi Instagram

The metallic gold loose fit top paired with an animal print asymmetrical skirt can never go out of style

All that glitters is gold 

Image Source: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Nora dazzles in this golden harem pant and blouse with fringes adding oomph to her overall look

The Golden Move 

Image Credit: Tejas Nerurkar

Give the crown already to Ms. Nora Fatehi for winning hearts in this rustic gold bodycon outfit with a cape

Where’s My Crown? 

Image Credit: Mohamed Saad STUDIO

The 30-year-old’s two piece bikini accentuates her hourglass figure effortlessly

Tropical love

Video Source: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Nora Fatehi is a vision to behold in this saree

Glowing girl

