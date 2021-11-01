nov 1, 2021
Nora Fatehi in traditional wear
Nora looked resplendent in a mustard-coloured lehenga that she styled with a diamond choker bearing a green stone
She enhanced the look of a Tarun Tahiliani anarkali suit by accessorising it with a statement necklace and rings
Nora looked like an Indian Barbie doll as she posed in a shimmery bubblegum pink saree with a strappy blouse
Nora Fatehi looked right out of a fairytale in this alluring pastel pink embellished saree by Tarun Tahiliani
The Canadian dancer looked like a total desi girl in a green silk saree accessorised with a heavy pearl necklace
Nora Fatehi managed to spell elegance from tip to toe in this kaftan inspired outfit by Sophia Benyahia Kaftan
Nora looked like the personification of elegance as she posed in a floral Sabyasachi saree
Take cues from Nora Fatehi on how to make printed sarees look sultry and graceful at the same time as she was seen draped in a statement saree right from the shelves of the designer JJ Valaya
If you are looking for the perfect bridesmaid outfit, then Nora Fatehi’s bronze lehenga by Neeta Lulla is definitely something you should consider
Nora looked like a Greek Goddess in a pristine white lehenga that was just the perfect amalgamation between traditional and contemporary
Nora gave us major Eid fashion goals with her lemon green salwar suit by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, which comprised an embellished slit kurta paired with palazzos
For more updates
, follow Pinkvilla