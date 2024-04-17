Heading 3
Nora Fatehi's 10 enviable midi dresses
Image: Nora Fatehi instagram
Nora looked like a dream in a white dress with faux feathered details on the hemline and the silver glitzy waistband lent a statement look
Dreamy
Image: Nora Fatehi instagram
The Dilbar girl showcases her glamorous yet chic side in a dazzling fringed silver dress
Chic
Image: Nora Fatehi instagram
Nora looked like the epitome of grace in a blush pink tulle midi dress
Graceful
Image: Nora Fatehi instagram
A while ago, the actress had donned a beautiful form-fitting midi dress that entailed a strapless neckline and a long train attached to the waist
Floral Power
Image: Nora Fatehi instagram
She looked absolutely graceful in an embellished bodycon mini dress that featured a turtle neck design and long sleeves
Redefining Elegance
Image: Nora Fatehi instagram
The Kusu Kusu star brought in some glitz and glam with her ravishing avatar in a sparkly sequin midi dress
Glamorous Vibes
Image: Nora Fatehi instagram
Poised
She cut a trendy figure as she posed in a solid orange bodycon dress with a one-shoulder neckline and mid-length hem
Image: Nora Fatehi instagram
Nora showed off her gorgeous curves in a yellow bodycon dress that entailed a midi-length hemline
Ravishing As Ever
Image: Nora Fatehi instagram
This sleeveless midi dress with sparkly details all over looked every bit stunning on her
Sparkle & Shine
Image: Nora Fatehi instagram
Fatehi looked like a bombshell in this magenta bodycon dress with a ruffle midi-length hemline
Bombshell
