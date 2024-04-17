Heading 3

                  pinkvilla 

Jiya Surana

Fashion

april 17, 2024

Nora Fatehi's 10 enviable midi dresses 

Image: Nora Fatehi instagram

Nora looked like a dream in a white dress with faux feathered details on the hemline and the silver glitzy waistband lent a statement look

Dreamy 

Image: Nora Fatehi instagram

The Dilbar girl showcases her glamorous yet chic side in a dazzling fringed silver dress

Chic

Image: Nora Fatehi instagram

Nora looked like the epitome of grace in a blush pink tulle midi dress

Graceful 

Image: Nora Fatehi instagram

A while ago, the actress had donned a beautiful form-fitting midi dress that entailed a strapless neckline and a long train attached to the waist

Floral Power 

Image: Nora Fatehi instagram

She looked absolutely graceful in an embellished bodycon mini dress that featured a turtle neck design and long sleeves

Redefining Elegance 

Image: Nora Fatehi instagram

The Kusu Kusu star brought in some glitz and glam with her ravishing avatar in a sparkly sequin midi dress 

Glamorous Vibes 

Image: Nora Fatehi instagram

Poised

She cut a trendy figure as she posed in a solid orange bodycon dress with a one-shoulder neckline and mid-length hem

Image: Nora Fatehi instagram

Nora showed off her gorgeous curves in a yellow bodycon dress that entailed a midi-length hemline

Ravishing As Ever 

Image: Nora Fatehi instagram

This sleeveless midi dress with sparkly details all over looked every bit stunning on her

Sparkle & Shine 

Image: Nora Fatehi instagram

Fatehi looked like a bombshell in this magenta bodycon dress with a ruffle midi-length hemline

Bombshell

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here