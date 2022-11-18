Nora Fatehi’s beautiful looks in sarees
pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
Nov 18, 2022
FASHION
Image: Nora Fatehi instagram
Painting a pretty picture, Nora looks dreamy in a classic, soft pink saree embellished with dainty feathers from the Khaab collection by Manish Malhotra
Image: Pinkvilla fashion instagram
She looked graceful in a white organza saree with rose flower prints done in gold and a blend of pink and red and plain white borders
Image: Nora Fatehi instagram
She was quite the show-stealer in a shimmery candy pink drape by Akanksha Gajria
Video: Nora Fatehi instagram
She swayed us away with her desi style featuring a bright yellow saree with a sequined border
Image: Nora Fatehi instagram
The Kusu Kusu star looked straight out of a royal painting as she posed in Surajmukhi jaal saree by Anjul Bhandari draped in traditional Bengali style
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Her pre-draped saree from Tarun Tahiliani is enough to turn heads and serve as an inspiration for a unique concept
Image: Nora Fatehi instagram
She picked out a teal green chiffon saree with an intricate golden floral work for Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards
Straight Out Of A Painting
Image: Nora Fatehi instagram
She looked breathtaking in a stunning six-yard drape adorned with sequin detailing all over it
Image: Nora Fatehi instagram
Elegant and dreamy, this organza Sabyasachi saree with floral prints in pink, yellow, and green elevated her look ten times!
Image: Nora Fatehi instagram
We are in awe of her contemporary look in ace designer JJ Valya’s signature belted saree style with Gota work on the border
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.