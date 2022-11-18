Heading 3

Nora Fatehi’s beautiful looks in sarees

                  pinkvilla 

Neenaz Akhtar

Nov 18, 2022

FASHION

Image: Nora Fatehi instagram 

Painting a pretty picture, Nora looks dreamy in a classic, soft pink saree embellished with dainty feathers from the Khaab collection by Manish Malhotra

Pretty In Pink

Image: Pinkvilla fashion instagram

Graceful

She looked graceful in a white organza saree with rose flower prints done in gold and a blend of pink and red and plain white borders

Image: Nora Fatehi instagram

She was quite the show-stealer in a shimmery candy pink drape by Akanksha Gajria

Shimmer & Shine

Video: Nora Fatehi instagram

She swayed us away with her desi style featuring a bright yellow saree with a sequined border

Bright & Beautiful

Image: Nora Fatehi instagram

The Kusu Kusu star looked straight out of a royal painting as she posed in Surajmukhi jaal saree by Anjul Bhandari draped in traditional Bengali style

Royalty Redefined 

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Her pre-draped saree from Tarun Tahiliani is enough to turn heads and serve as an inspiration for a unique concept

Unique In Style

Image: Nora Fatehi instagram

She picked out a teal green chiffon saree with an intricate golden floral work for Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards

Straight Out Of A Painting

Image: Nora Fatehi instagram

She looked breathtaking in a stunning six-yard drape adorned with sequin detailing all over it

Making Heads Turn 

Image: Nora Fatehi instagram

Elegant and dreamy, this organza Sabyasachi saree with floral prints in pink, yellow, and green elevated her look ten times!

Floral Power

Image: Nora Fatehi instagram

We are in awe of her contemporary look in ace designer JJ Valya’s signature belted saree style with Gota work on the border

Contemporary Touch

