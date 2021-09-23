sept 23, 2021
Nora Fatehi’s Beauty Looks
Nora has a flair for a dewy makeup look. Here, she wore a nude pink lip colour with a subtle eyeshadow, oodles of mascara and a dash of pearly highlighter for extra radiance
The actress keeps it simple and subtle as she spots a no-makeup look. She bares her lashes and tops it up with a nude lip colour
The diva takes her makeup game a level up by going for dark brown lip colour. She rounded off her look with an illuminating highlighter and mascara-laden lashes
She looks sensational in this dewy-finish makeup with shimmery copper eyes, brown lip shade, and a generous amount of mascara
Pink glossy lips are all you need to glam up! She completes her look with shimmery eye shadow, long lashes, and a slight pop of colour over her cheeks
We love her peachy blushed cheeks! She amped up her look with matte-finish lip colour and a hint of mascara over her lashes
Nora looks breathtakingly beautiful as she goes for a natural makeup look. Here, she used a rose-pink blush to add colour to her apples and defined her eyes with eyeliner and mascara
Minimal is more! Here, she goes for a lovely pink lip colour and accentuates her eyes with mascara
The diva spots an ultra-glowing look with high-shine lip gloss for a sparkly pout
Finally, she goes for a fresh-faced look and keeps her makeup minimal and muted
