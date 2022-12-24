Heading 3

Nora Fatehi’s best fashion moments

                  pinkvilla 

Priyakshi Sharma

DEC 24, 2022

FASHION

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Nora proves that she is the queen of airport looks with this stunning outfit

Queen of airport looks

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

She’s a total boss babe in this satin black co-ord set

Oozing oomph in black

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Here’s Nora, stealing our hearts with a gorgeous netted saree

Netted saree

Video: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Nora looks bewitching in this glitzy midnight blue co-ord set

Bewitching in midnight blue

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

We definitely can’t take our eyes off Nora as she dons this black and powder-blue gown with style

Gown with a twist

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Nobody quite rocks a bodycon gown like Nora!

Bodycon gown

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

She looks like a glitter goddess in this light pink and silver saree

Glimmering goddess

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Nora looks quite the blazing siren in this shimmery red gown

One word: SPECTACULAR!

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

The actress-singer-performer ensures that we don’t take our eyes off her with this ensemble

Disco ball

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Nora continues her love saga with glitter as she rocks this stunning gown

Too hot to handle

