Heading 3
Nora Fatehi’s classy blingy outfits
Pramila Mandal
Nov 09, 2022
FASHION
Image source: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Sparkling
Shinning bright as a ruby, Nora makes us go wow with her stunning outfit and her breathtaking beauty
Image source: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Blue-tiful
Our jaws dropped due to Nora’s shimmery ensembles as she indulges in some glitter fun
Image source: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Angel
The angel from heaven is here to make your hearts swoon with her sartorial choices! Watch Nora slay in a pristine white bodycon outfit
Image source: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Queen
How much bling is too much bling? To watch Nora strike a pose in this heavily embellished lehenga is a sight to behold!
Image source: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Bring on the bling
Here, Nora opts for a blingy golden slit dress and her gorgeous looks are commendable
Image source: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Desi Nari
It’s a win-win situation when ethnic ensemble and shimmer blend well! Clad in a pretty pink blingy saree, Nora is soaring the temperature with her look
Image source: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Mermaid
Defining this look as risqué would be an understatement! Nora nailed the shimmer trend as she donned a white full-sleeved mermaid gown
Image source: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Ravishing
Oh boy! This diva can definitely sweep anyone off their feet with such a jaw-dropping look
Image source: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Sizzle away
Nora looks sizzling in a blingy ruffle dress that is full of oomph
Image source: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Hot babe
We bow down to Nora’s charm and style sense that are unbeatable!