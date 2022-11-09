Heading 3

Nora Fatehi’s classy blingy outfits

Pramila Mandal

Nov 09, 2022

FASHION

Image source: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Sparkling

Shinning bright as a ruby, Nora makes us go wow with her stunning outfit and her breathtaking beauty 

Image source: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Blue-tiful

Our jaws dropped due to Nora’s shimmery ensembles as she indulges in some glitter fun

Image source: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Angel

The angel from heaven is here to make your hearts swoon with her sartorial choices! Watch Nora slay in a pristine white bodycon outfit

Image source: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Queen

How much bling is too much bling? To watch Nora strike a pose in this heavily embellished lehenga is a sight to behold!

Image source: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Bring on the bling

Here, Nora opts for a blingy golden slit dress and her gorgeous looks are commendable 

Image source: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Desi Nari

It’s a win-win situation when ethnic ensemble and shimmer blend well! Clad in a pretty pink blingy saree, Nora is soaring the temperature with her look

Image source: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Mermaid 

Defining this look as risqué would be an understatement! Nora nailed the shimmer trend as she donned a white full-sleeved mermaid gown 

Image source: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Sizzle away

Nora looks sizzling in a blingy ruffle dress that is full of oomph

Image source: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Hot babe

We bow down to Nora’s charm and style sense that are unbeatable!

