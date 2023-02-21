Nora Fatehi’s dazzling looks
FEB 21, 2023
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Nora Fatehi paints the town red in a dazzling blood-red bodycon gown
Red Hot
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
She exudes ultra-glam vibes in this short blue dress with structured shoulders
Glam Blues
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
The Kusu Kusu star brought the right amount of glam in a sparkly black short dress
Glitzy Affair
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
She looks like a patakha in this sequinned orange saree and a plunging-neck blouse
Patakha
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
The diva looked gorgeous in a stunning jade-green Manish Malhotra lehenga
Gorgeous
Image: Maneka Harisinghani Instagram
She turned up the hotness quotient in a snug-fit leopard print mini dress
Making Jaws Drop
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
She dazzles in a sparkly red dress that seems perfect for a party night
Sparkles & Shine
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
She exudes desi girl vibes in a shimmery pink saree and a strappy blouse
Desi Kudi
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
She looks drop-dead gorgeous in this sequinned aqua blue pantsuit
Boss Lady
