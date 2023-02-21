Heading 3

Nora Fatehi’s dazzling looks

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Nora Fatehi paints the town red in a dazzling blood-red bodycon gown

Red Hot

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

She exudes ultra-glam vibes in this short blue dress with structured shoulders

Glam Blues

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

The Kusu Kusu star brought the right amount of glam in a sparkly black short dress

Glitzy Affair

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

She looks like a patakha in this sequinned orange saree and a plunging-neck blouse

Patakha

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

The diva looked gorgeous in a stunning jade-green Manish Malhotra lehenga

Gorgeous

Image: Maneka Harisinghani Instagram

She turned up the hotness quotient in a snug-fit leopard print mini dress

Making Jaws Drop

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

She dazzles in a sparkly red dress that seems perfect for a party night

Sparkles & Shine

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

She exudes desi girl vibes in a shimmery pink saree and a strappy blouse

Desi Kudi

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

She looks drop-dead gorgeous in this sequinned aqua blue pantsuit

Boss Lady

