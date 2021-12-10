Nora Fatehi's desi looks in anarkali sets

FASHION

NEENAZ AKTHTAR

AUTHOR

DEC 10, 2021

Green anarkali with dupatta

Nora looked like a desi diva in this green georgette Anarkali and embellished chikankari dupatta

Image: Anjul Bhandari Instagram

Blush pink chikankari anarkali

For a serene desi look, she picked out a blush pink chikankari Anarkali  and teamed it with an organza dupatta

Image: Anjul Bhandari Instagram

Ivory white anarkali

Looking every bit royal, Nora made a strong case for an Anarkali  set in this gorgeous ivory white suit by Tarun Tahiliani

Image : Tejas Nerurkar

Off-white set

In a custom off-white Anarkali i by Rohit Bal, the actress ensured her look was nothing short of ethereal!

Image : Tejas Nerurkar

For a minimal desi look, she donned a beautiful white Anarkali  kurti, blue churidar pants, and a white dupatta

Image: Pinkvilla

White anarkali kurta

Embellished anarkali set

She looked gorgeous in an embellished white Anarkali  set adorned with multicolour thread and mirror work on it

Image: Pinkvilla

Bright pink anarkali

She added a pop of colour to her ethnic wardrobe by opting for a bright pink Anarkali  kurta

Image: Pinkvilla

She looked absolutely graceful in this greyish blue Anarkali kurta and floral print organza dupatta

Greyish blue kurta

Image: Abhishek Pate

Her simple yet elegant look in this pastel Anarkali  is all kinds of goals!

Pastel anarkali

Image: Pinkvilla

And this icy blue embellished Anarkali that she wore for an event has our hearts!

Icy blue anarkali

Image: Pinkvilla

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: 10 Celeb-approved pants we love

Click Here