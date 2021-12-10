Nora Fatehi's desi looks in anarkali sets
FASHION
NEENAZ AKTHTAR
AUTHOR
DEC 10, 2021
Green anarkali with dupatta
Nora looked like a desi diva in this green georgette Anarkali and embellished chikankari dupatta
Image: Anjul Bhandari Instagram
Blush pink chikankari anarkali
For a serene desi look, she picked out a blush pink chikankari Anarkali and teamed it with an organza dupatta
Image: Anjul Bhandari Instagram
Ivory white anarkali
Looking every bit royal, Nora made a strong case for an Anarkali set in this gorgeous ivory white suit by Tarun Tahiliani
Image : Tejas Nerurkar
Off-white set
In a custom off-white Anarkali i by Rohit Bal, the actress ensured her look was nothing short of ethereal!
Image : Tejas Nerurkar
For a minimal desi look, she donned a beautiful white Anarkali kurti, blue churidar pants, and a white dupatta
Image: Pinkvilla
White anarkali kurta
Embellished anarkali set
She looked gorgeous in an embellished white Anarkali set adorned with multicolour thread and mirror work on it
Image: Pinkvilla
Bright pink anarkali
She added a pop of colour to her ethnic wardrobe by opting for a bright pink Anarkali kurta
Image: Pinkvilla
She looked absolutely graceful in this greyish blue Anarkali kurta and floral print organza dupatta
Greyish blue kurta
Image: Abhishek Pate
Her simple yet elegant look in this pastel Anarkali is all kinds of goals!
Pastel anarkali
Image: Pinkvilla
And this icy blue embellished Anarkali that she wore for an event has our hearts!
Icy blue anarkali
Image: Pinkvilla
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: 10 Celeb-approved pants we love