Heading 3

Nora Fatehi’s
easy athleisure looks 

                  pinkvilla 

Neenaz Akhtar

DEC 21, 2022

FASHION

Image: Pinkvilla 

Camouflaging Her Way 

Making a chic case for camouflage prints and co-ords at the same time, Nora aced the athleisure look in a grey sports bra and matching joggers at the airport

Image: Pinkvilla 

Taking the all-black route, she slipped into a pair of black Adidas Originals joggers, a sports bra from PUMA, and a black sporty jacket on top

Woman In Black 

Image: Pinkvilla 

The Kusu Kusu star amped things up by opting for a funky red and orange jogger set at the airport! 

Funky Vibes 

Image: Pinkvilla 

She added a pop of yellow to her cool aerodrome look in a co-ord set that consisted of a cropped top, trousers with side taping, and a jacket tied around the waist

Bright In Yellow 

Image: Pinkvilla 

She managed to keep things natty yet fuss-free in a simple white bodysuit, comfy grey joggers, and black sports shoes

Keeping It Simple 

Image: Pinkvilla 

A pair of flared sporty trousers and a white crop top with a twisted knot ensured her OOTD was on point

Snazzy OOTD

Image: Pinkvilla 

She added a dash of flair and flamboyance to her casual style by opting for a vibrant red jogger set

Red Hot 

Image: Pinkvilla 

The diva showed off her toned abs in a bright blue crop top and blue joggers as she turned muse for paps in the city

Right Kind Of Blues 

Image: Pinkvilla 

In a pair of blush pink joggers set, she showed us how to keep things comfy and athletic at the same time

Stylish Much 

Image: Pinkvilla 

Ready to board the plane, Nora ensured her outfit for the journey was casual yet edgy in red sports bra and white tights, and a matching jacket

Airport Look 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here