Camouflaging Her Way
Making a chic case for camouflage prints and co-ords at the same time, Nora aced the athleisure look in a grey sports bra and matching joggers at the airport
Image: Pinkvilla
Taking the all-black route, she slipped into a pair of black Adidas Originals joggers, a sports bra from PUMA, and a black sporty jacket on top
Woman In Black
Image: Pinkvilla
The Kusu Kusu star amped things up by opting for a funky red and orange jogger set at the airport!
Funky Vibes
Image: Pinkvilla
She added a pop of yellow to her cool aerodrome look in a co-ord set that consisted of a cropped top, trousers with side taping, and a jacket tied around the waist
Bright In Yellow
Image: Pinkvilla
She managed to keep things natty yet fuss-free in a simple white bodysuit, comfy grey joggers, and black sports shoes
Keeping It Simple
Image: Pinkvilla
A pair of flared sporty trousers and a white crop top with a twisted knot ensured her OOTD was on point
Snazzy OOTD
Image: Pinkvilla
She added a dash of flair and flamboyance to her casual style by opting for a vibrant red jogger set
Red Hot
Image: Pinkvilla
The diva showed off her toned abs in a bright blue crop top and blue joggers as she turned muse for paps in the city
Right Kind Of Blues
Image: Pinkvilla
In a pair of blush pink joggers set, she showed us how to keep things comfy and athletic at the same time
Stylish Much
Image: Pinkvilla
Ready to board the plane, Nora ensured her outfit for the journey was casual yet edgy in red sports bra and white tights, and a matching jacket
Airport Look
