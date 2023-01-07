Nora Fatehi's fabulous ethnic wardrobe
Source: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Nora dazzled in a green lehenga teamed up with a stylish blouse
Shimmer and Shine
Source: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Nora loves all things blingy, even her sarees
All things blingy
Source: Nora Fatehi Instagram
She is a vision to behold in this mustard lehenga
Vision to behold
Source: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Her orange saree with a square neck blouse is perfect for the festive season
Oozing oomph in orange
Source: Nora Fatehi Instagram
She channeled her inner desi girl in this white and golden saree
9 yards of elegance
Source: Nora Fatehi Instagram
The actress looked ravishing in a floral saree
Go floral
Source: Nora Fatehi Instagram
She wore a pink satin saree with an embellished blouse and looked mesmerizing
Truly mesmerizing
Source: Nora Fatehi Instagram
She looked fresh as a daisy in this green sharara
Sharara saga
Source: Nora Fatehi Instagram
The highlight of this pink saree is the blouse featuring feather detailings and a plunging neckline
Pretty in pink
