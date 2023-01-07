Heading 3

Nora Fatehi's fabulous ethnic wardrobe 

                  pinkvilla 

Hardika Gupta 

JAN 7, 2023

FASHION

Source: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Nora dazzled in a green lehenga teamed up with a stylish blouse 

Shimmer and Shine 

Source: Nora Fatehi Instagram 

Nora loves all things blingy, even her sarees 

All things blingy 

Bhumi Pednekar's irresistible outfits

Kriti-Alia: Divas in B&W outfits

Source: Nora Fatehi Instagram 

She is a vision to behold in this mustard lehenga 

Vision to behold 

Source: Nora Fatehi Instagram 

Her orange saree with a square neck blouse is perfect for the festive season 

Oozing oomph in orange 

Source: Nora Fatehi Instagram 

She channeled her inner desi girl in this white and golden saree 

9 yards of elegance 

Source: Nora Fatehi Instagram 

The actress looked ravishing in a floral saree 

Go floral 

Source: Nora Fatehi Instagram 

She wore a pink satin saree with an embellished blouse and looked mesmerizing

Truly mesmerizing 

Source: Nora Fatehi Instagram 

She looked fresh as a daisy in this green sharara 

Sharara saga 

Source: Nora Fatehi Instagram 

The highlight of this pink saree is the blouse featuring feather detailings and a plunging neckline 

Pretty in pink 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here