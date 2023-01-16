Nora Fatehi’s fancy handbag collection
pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
FASHION
JAN 16, 2023
Source: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Nora Fatehi is a fan of expensive handbags and this Balenciaga hourglass handbag serves as proof
Balenciaga Arm Candy
Source: Nora Fatehi Instagram
She is often seen adding a luxe Chanel quilted handbag to her outfit
Chanel Charm
Nora Fatehi loves everything black!
Nora Fatehi's best fashion moments
Source: Nora Fatehi Instagram
She loves to team her romantic outfits with a small yet stunning mini Lady Dior bag
Lady Dior
Source: Nora Fatehi Instagram
The crystal-embellished bag from Prada adds just the right amount of glamour to her outfit
Prada Power
Source: Nora Fatehi Instagram
The diva is also a fan of the classic Hermes handbag and here she is seen sporting a hot pink one
Classic Hermes
Source: Nora Fatehi Instagram
A gorgeous Judith Leiber clam clutch accentuates her embellished saree here
Clam Clutch
Source: Nora Fatehi Instagram
She swore by a mini black Cult Gaia bag to keep her look monochromatic
Monochrome Accessories
Source: Nora Fatehi Instagram
The O Saki Saki dancer rocked a luxe casual look with an embellished box bag by Dolce & Gabbana
D&G Diary
Source: Nora Fatehi Instagram
One of the trendiest bags she has sported also happens to be this quilted YSL LouLou chain bag
YSL Bag
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.