Nora Fatehi’s fancy handbag collection 

Neenaz Akhtar

FASHION

JAN 16, 2023

Source: Nora Fatehi Instagram 

Nora Fatehi is a fan of expensive handbags and this Balenciaga hourglass handbag serves as proof

Balenciaga Arm Candy

Source: Nora Fatehi Instagram 

She is often seen adding a luxe Chanel quilted handbag to her outfit 

Chanel Charm 

Nora Fatehi loves everything black!

Nora Fatehi's best fashion moments

Source: Nora Fatehi Instagram 

She loves to team her romantic outfits with a small yet stunning mini Lady Dior bag 

Lady Dior

Source: Nora Fatehi Instagram 

The crystal-embellished bag from Prada adds just the right amount of glamour to her outfit 

Prada Power 

Source: Nora Fatehi Instagram 

The diva is also a fan of the classic Hermes handbag and here she is seen sporting a hot pink one

Classic Hermes

Source: Nora Fatehi Instagram 

A gorgeous Judith Leiber clam clutch accentuates her embellished saree here 

Clam Clutch

Source: Nora Fatehi Instagram 

She swore by a mini black Cult Gaia bag to keep her look monochromatic

Monochrome Accessories

Source: Nora Fatehi Instagram 

The O Saki Saki dancer rocked a luxe casual look with an embellished box bag by Dolce & Gabbana

D&G Diary

Source: Nora Fatehi Instagram 

One of the trendiest bags she has sported also happens to be this quilted YSL LouLou chain bag 

YSL Bag 

