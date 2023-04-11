Heading 3

Nora Fatehi’s Fashion Look-Book

                  pinkvilla 

Pakhi Jain

Fashion

APRIL 11, 2023

Image- Nora Fatehi's Instagram

Nora Fatehi's unique sense of dressing is a perfect blend of contemporary and trendy styles

Perfect Blend

Image: Shriya Saran Instagram 

She is often seen experimenting with different silhouettes, fabrics and designs and pulling off an outfit

Fabrics and designs

Image- Nora Fatehi's Instagram

Nora's fashion choices are always bold and daring, making her stand out in a crowd

Bold and Beautiful

Image- Nora Fatehi's Instagram

Statement jewellery

She has a keen eye for detail and often accessorizes her outfits with statement jewellery and footwear

Video- Nora Fatehi's Instagram

Nora is known for her love of vibrant and bold colours, which she often incorporates into her outfits

Bold Hues

Image- Nora Fatehi's Instagram

Her fashion sense is a perfect representation of her bold and confident personality

Reflects her personality

Image- Nora Fatehi's Instagram

Nora loves wearing co-ord sets and is often spotted wearing one

Co-ord sets

Image- Nora Fatehi's Instagram

She effortlessly pulls off both elegant and edgy looks, making her a versatile fashion icon

Elegant and edgy

Image- Nora Fatehi's Instagram

She wears high-brand designer clothing and looks absolutely chic and stunning

Designer Clothing

Image- Nora Fatehi's Instagram

Nora Fatehi's fashion choices are a perfect reflection of her unique and fearless personality, making her a trendsetter in the fashion world

Trendsetter

