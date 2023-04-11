Nora Fatehi’s Fashion Look-Book
APRIL 11, 2023
Image- Nora Fatehi's Instagram
Nora Fatehi's unique sense of dressing is a perfect blend of contemporary and trendy styles
Perfect Blend
She is often seen experimenting with different silhouettes, fabrics and designs and pulling off an outfit
Fabrics and designs
Image- Nora Fatehi's Instagram
Nora's fashion choices are always bold and daring, making her stand out in a crowd
Bold and Beautiful
Image- Nora Fatehi's Instagram
Statement jewellery
She has a keen eye for detail and often accessorizes her outfits with statement jewellery and footwear
Video- Nora Fatehi's Instagram
Nora is known for her love of vibrant and bold colours, which she often incorporates into her outfits
Bold Hues
Image- Nora Fatehi's Instagram
Her fashion sense is a perfect representation of her bold and confident personality
Reflects her personality
Image- Nora Fatehi's Instagram
Nora loves wearing co-ord sets and is often spotted wearing one
Co-ord sets
Image- Nora Fatehi's Instagram
She effortlessly pulls off both elegant and edgy looks, making her a versatile fashion icon
Elegant and edgy
Image- Nora Fatehi's Instagram
She wears high-brand designer clothing and looks absolutely chic and stunning
Designer Clothing
Image- Nora Fatehi's Instagram
Nora Fatehi's fashion choices are a perfect reflection of her unique and fearless personality, making her a trendsetter in the fashion world
Trendsetter
