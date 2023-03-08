Nora Fatehi’s glam quotient
mar 08, 2023
Image- Nora Fatehi’s Instagram
Nora Fatehi’s glam quotient is a result of her impeccable fashion sense
Impeccable Fashion
Image- Nora Fatehi’s Instagram
Her makeup is always on point and she uses bold and dramatic looks to accentuate her features. She uses a variety of makeup techniques to enhance her look
Bold Make-up
Image- Nora Fatehi’s Instagram
Her hairstyle is always perfectly styled according to the vibe which adds to her overall glamour
Love is in the hair
Image- Nora Fatehi’s Instagram
Nora Fatehi is known for her fit and toned physique, and she often shares workout videos and fitness tips on her social media
Fitness freak
Video- Nora Fatehi’s Instagram
Her dance skills are a significant part of her glam quotient and add to her captivating persona
Dancing her way
Image- Nora Fatehi’s Instagram
Most importantly, her confidence and charisma contribute to her overall personality and glam
Charismatic
Image- Nora Fatehi’s Instagram
She often makes bold yet beautiful fashion choices that stand out and catch people’s attention
Bold and Beautiful
Image- Nora Fatehi’s Instagram
Her unique and versatile looks make her a fashion icon for many. She can pull off anything, whether it is an Indian outfit or something completely new to the trend
Versatility
Image- Nora Fatehi’s Instagram
Her captivating smile and personality add to her overall charm and glam factor
Happy Inside
Image- Nora Fatehi’s Instagram
Her glam quotient is a combination of fashion, beauty, fitness, and personality, which makes her an inspiration for many
Overall
