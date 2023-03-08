Heading 3

Nora Fatehi’s glam quotient

mar 08, 2023

Image- Nora Fatehi’s Instagram

Nora Fatehi’s glam quotient is a result of her impeccable fashion sense

Impeccable Fashion

Image- Nora Fatehi’s Instagram

Her makeup is always on point and she uses bold and dramatic looks to accentuate her features. She uses a variety of makeup techniques to enhance her look

Bold Make-up

Image- Nora Fatehi’s Instagram 

Her hairstyle is always perfectly styled according to the vibe which adds to her overall glamour

Love is in the hair

Image- Nora Fatehi’s Instagram

Nora Fatehi is known for her fit and toned physique, and she often shares workout videos and fitness tips on her social media

Fitness freak

Video- Nora Fatehi’s Instagram

Her dance skills are a significant part of her glam quotient and add to her captivating persona

Dancing her way

Image- Nora Fatehi’s Instagram

Most importantly, her confidence and charisma contribute to her overall personality and glam

Charismatic

Image- Nora Fatehi’s Instagram

She often makes bold yet beautiful fashion choices that stand out and catch people’s attention

Bold and Beautiful

Image- Nora Fatehi’s Instagram

Her unique and versatile looks make her a fashion icon for many. She can pull off anything, whether it is an Indian outfit or something completely new to the trend

Versatility

Image- Nora Fatehi’s Instagram 

Her captivating smile and personality add to her overall charm and glam factor

Happy Inside

Image- Nora Fatehi’s Instagram

Her glam quotient is a combination of fashion, beauty, fitness, and personality, which makes her an inspiration for many

Overall

