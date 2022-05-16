Fashion
Joyce Joyson
MAY 16, 2022
Nora Fatehi's gorgeous black outfits
Floral allure
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Nora Fatehi always makes a statement with her effortlessly stylish looks. Here, she looked like a floral dream in this close-neck maxi dress with a thigh-high slit.
Jaw-dropping moment
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
She continues her style streak with a strapless mermaid floral applique gown featuring a sheer tail and looks phenomenal.
Sticking to her love for black ensembles, the Kusu Kusu star wore a mini cut-out dress featuring a turtleneck, keyhole detail and full sleeves.
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Cut-out dress
Taking her love for cut-out outfits to the next level, she posed in a black floral cut crop top and styled it with matching fitted pants
Fabulous fashion
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Boss babe
Nora went for a black blazer-style peplum top with sleek, fitted pants. What's not to love here?
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
The O Saki Saki star brought in bold elegance to her night look by donning a velvet full-length dress with a thigh-high slit featuring an embellished border.
Luxe dressing
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
A head-to-toe black need not be boring, proves diva in this strappy top with a sweetheart neckline worn over high-waisted faux leather pants.
All-black look
Image: Nora Fatehi / Mrinmai Parab Instagram
How adorable does she look in the sequin black tiered maxi dress that comes with a V-neckline
Tiered dress
Image: Pinkvilla
Count on Nora to shell out a sweet and sexy look, as seen here in this strappy dress with layered fringes and a plunging neckline.
Fringe fun
Image: Pinkvilla
Lastly, she sets our hearts racing in this glamorous, semi-sheer sparkling gown featuring a dramatic trail and a deep neckline.
Sensuous sheer dress
