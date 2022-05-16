Fashion

Nora Fatehi's gorgeous black outfits

Floral allure

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Nora Fatehi always makes a statement with her effortlessly stylish looks. Here, she looked like a floral dream in this close-neck maxi dress with a thigh-high slit.

Jaw-dropping moment

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

She continues her style streak with a strapless mermaid floral applique gown featuring a sheer tail and looks phenomenal.

Sticking to her love for black ensembles, the Kusu Kusu star wore a mini cut-out dress featuring a turtleneck, keyhole detail and full sleeves.

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Cut-out dress

Taking her love for cut-out outfits to the next level, she posed in a black floral cut crop top and styled it with matching fitted pants

Fabulous fashion

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Boss babe

Nora went for a black blazer-style peplum top with sleek, fitted pants. What's not to love here?

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

The O Saki Saki star brought in bold elegance to her night look by donning a velvet full-length dress with a thigh-high slit featuring an embellished border.

Luxe dressing

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

A head-to-toe black need not be boring, proves diva in this strappy top with a sweetheart neckline worn over high-waisted faux leather pants.

All-black look

Image: Nora Fatehi / Mrinmai Parab Instagram

How adorable does she look in the sequin black tiered maxi dress that comes with a V-neckline

Tiered dress

Image: Pinkvilla

Count on Nora to shell out a sweet and sexy look, as seen here in this strappy dress with layered fringes and a plunging neckline.

Fringe fun

Image: Pinkvilla

Lastly, she sets our hearts racing in this glamorous, semi-sheer sparkling gown featuring a dramatic trail and a deep neckline.

Sensuous sheer dress

