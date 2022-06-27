Heading 3
Nora Fatehi's handbag collection
Joyce Joyson
JUNE 27, 2022
FASHION
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Photo: Marianna Mukuchyan
Nora Fatehi's love for petite bags runs so deep that it seems like she is almost inseparable without them. Case in point this golden, micro-mini purse
Golden micro bag
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
We loved the way she created the contrast in this look by styling her tangy orange cut-out dress with a classic, white top-handled textured bag
Elegant white bag
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
The actress lets her mini, Prada hobo bag accentuated with tiny crystals take centre-stage in her look
Shine on!
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Photo: Tejas Nerurkar
Feminine and dainty, this white Micro Lady Dior bag has a captivating look
Charming
Proving to us, that her love for quilted, Christian Dior bags knows no bounds, this time she went for a one in a powder pink shade
Pretty pink
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Photo: Steven Roy Thomas
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
The actress flaunts her bright pink, Hermes Kelly top handle bag that totally elevated her look
Pop of pink
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Nora dished out a bold and edgy look in this all-black attire, accessorised with a black, Louis Vuitton On My Side MM tote bag
Stunning
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
She nailed the airport look by matching her Hermes brown tote bag with pointed-toe pumps
A class apart
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Keeping up with her zesty look, the actress went for a red, eye-popping Hermes Birkin top handle bag
Bright and nice
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
The actress rocked her sporty black look by teaming it with a Fendi brown tote bag
Brown tote
