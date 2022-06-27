Heading 3

Nora Fatehi's handbag collection

Joyce Joyson

JUNE 27, 2022

FASHION

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Photo: Marianna Mukuchyan

Nora Fatehi's love for petite bags runs so deep that it seems like she is almost inseparable without them. Case in point this golden, micro-mini purse

Golden micro bag

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

We loved the way she created the contrast in this look by styling her tangy orange cut-out dress with a classic, white top-handled textured bag

Elegant white bag

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

The actress lets her mini, Prada hobo bag accentuated with tiny crystals take centre-stage in her look

Shine on!

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Photo: Tejas Nerurkar

Feminine and dainty, this white Micro Lady Dior bag has a captivating look

Charming

Proving to us, that her love for quilted, Christian Dior bags knows no bounds, this time she went for a one in a powder pink shade

Pretty pink

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Photo: Steven Roy Thomas

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

The actress flaunts her bright pink, Hermes Kelly top handle bag that totally elevated her look

Pop of pink

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Nora dished out a bold and edgy look in this all-black attire, accessorised with a black, Louis Vuitton On My Side MM tote bag

Stunning

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

She nailed the airport look by matching her Hermes brown tote bag with pointed-toe pumps

A class apart

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Keeping up with her zesty look, the actress went for a red, eye-popping Hermes Birkin top handle bag

Bright and nice

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

The actress rocked her sporty black look by teaming it with a Fendi brown tote bag

Brown tote

