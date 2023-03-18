Heading 3

Neenaz Akhtar

FASHION

MAR 18, 2023

Nora Fatehi’s jaw-dropping looks

Nora Fatehi exudes oomph in a black fishnet bodysuit paired with a sparkly D&G bralette and embellished denim shorts

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Turning Heads

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

She dials up the glam quotient in a sparkly bodycon dress with a deep plunging neckline

Shimmer & Shine

She looks pretty hot and tempting in a flowy green dress with a cut-out and a thigh-high slit

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Stunner

Nora painted the town red in a romantic red ruffle playsuit

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Red HoT

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Oozing Oomph

She oozes oomph in a ravishing white gown with thigh-high slits and a deep plunging neckline

The Kusu Kusu star brought glam and shine in a sparkly black dress by Michael Cinco

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Glitzy Affair

She is a glam queen in this draped milky-white skirt and an embellished bralette

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Glam Queen

She raised the hotness quotient in a sultry white bodycon dress with cut-outs around the waist 

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Hotness Alert

The actress dazzled in a white and silver long-sleeved Sandra Mansour gown

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Show-stopping

She grabs all eyeballs in a tangerine-hued midi dress with a one-shoulder neckline

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Jaw-dropping

