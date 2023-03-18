MAR 18, 2023
Nora Fatehi’s jaw-dropping looks
Nora Fatehi exudes oomph in a black fishnet bodysuit paired with a sparkly D&G bralette and embellished denim shorts
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Turning Heads
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
She dials up the glam quotient in a sparkly bodycon dress with a deep plunging neckline
Shimmer & Shine
She looks pretty hot and tempting in a flowy green dress with a cut-out and a thigh-high slit
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Stunner
Nora painted the town red in a romantic red ruffle playsuit
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Red HoT
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Oozing Oomph
She oozes oomph in a ravishing white gown with thigh-high slits and a deep plunging neckline
The Kusu Kusu star brought glam and shine in a sparkly black dress by Michael Cinco
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Glitzy Affair
She is a glam queen in this draped milky-white skirt and an embellished bralette
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Glam Queen
She raised the hotness quotient in a sultry white bodycon dress with cut-outs around the waist
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Hotness Alert
The actress dazzled in a white and silver long-sleeved Sandra Mansour gown
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Show-stopping
She grabs all eyeballs in a tangerine-hued midi dress with a one-shoulder neckline
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Jaw-dropping
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.