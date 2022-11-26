Heading 3

Nora Fatehi's
mesmerizing accessories

                  pinkvilla 

Pramila Mandal

NOV 26, 2022

FASHION

Image source: Nora Fatehi Instagram

What an elegant set this is isn’t it? Clad in this ivory saree, the actress kept her accessories subtle and bowled us over

Redefining elegance

Image source: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Modern, chic and fashionable these words completely define her entire look! Take a look at her flaunting her classy rings 

Ravishing 

Image source: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Nora donned a shimmery red gown here and completed her look by sporting a statement golden lock chain choker

Graceful

Image source: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Nora is truly a fashion icon as she effortlessly sports her beaded Kundan neckpiece with her pink saree and looks mesmerizing

Queen

Image source: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Taking the barbiecore trend to another level, Nora looks stunning in a blue strapless gown and diamond accessories 

Babelicious 

Image source: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Bold. Beautiful. Fabulous. Nora opted for a checkered outfit and sported a stylish golden choker and hoops 

Slaying

Image source: Ajay Kadam Instagram

Nora dressed in an organza floral printed saree is a vision to behold! Do not miss out on her pearl neckpiece which totally complements her look

Pataka

Image source: Tejas Nerurkar Instagram

Draped in this golden embellished saree, Nora opts for a green beaded long necklace and looks amazing 

Goddess in gold!

Image source: Tejas Nerurkar Instagram

Another classic look served by the queen! Nora looks nothing less than a queen in this white saree and heavy golden jewelry 

The Slayer

Image source: Tejas Nerurkar Instagram

‘Shine already its time already’ says Nora and we love how sophisticated her stone studded neckpiece looks here

Fashionista 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here