Image source: Nora Fatehi Instagram
What an elegant set this is isn’t it? Clad in this ivory saree, the actress kept her accessories subtle and bowled us over
Image source: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Modern, chic and fashionable these words completely define her entire look! Take a look at her flaunting her classy rings
Image source: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Nora donned a shimmery red gown here and completed her look by sporting a statement golden lock chain choker
Image source: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Nora is truly a fashion icon as she effortlessly sports her beaded Kundan neckpiece with her pink saree and looks mesmerizing
Image source: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Taking the barbiecore trend to another level, Nora looks stunning in a blue strapless gown and diamond accessories
Image source: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Bold. Beautiful. Fabulous. Nora opted for a checkered outfit and sported a stylish golden choker and hoops
Image source: Ajay Kadam Instagram
Nora dressed in an organza floral printed saree is a vision to behold! Do not miss out on her pearl neckpiece which totally complements her look
Image source: Tejas Nerurkar Instagram
Draped in this golden embellished saree, Nora opts for a green beaded long necklace and looks amazing
Image source: Tejas Nerurkar Instagram
Another classic look served by the queen! Nora looks nothing less than a queen in this white saree and heavy golden jewelry
Image source: Tejas Nerurkar Instagram
‘Shine already its time already’ says Nora and we love how sophisticated her stone studded neckpiece looks here
