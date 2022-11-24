Nora Fatehi’s monochrome outfits
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
The Garmi star Nora Fatehi is always up for a style game, as she rocks a gorgeous sequin floor-length red dress by Naeem Khan.
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Looking so hot and sensuous in a yellow cut-out dress by Roberto Cavalli, Nora flaunted her toned legs in style.
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Nora glammed up in a purple mirror dress by ATELIER ZUHRA and styled it with a grey handbag and a messy bun.
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Channeling her inner retro diva, Nora decided to wear an orange saree with silver borders and a gorgeous square-neck blouse.
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
She exuded absolute elegance in a blue sequin gown with cut-outs and a side slit by Falguni and Shane Peacock.
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Nora was all about the traditional glam, wearing an all-beige saree with golden borders from the collection of Manish Malhotra.
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
She dazzled in a pink solid saree with a ruffle blouse by Manish Malhotra and styled it with a pearl necklace and earrings.
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Nora looked sizzling hot in an orange bodycon one-shoulder dress and accessorized it with silver chain earrings.
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
The Kusu Kusu star turned up the heat in a blue shimmer gown with a plunging neckline by Michael Cinco.
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Showing off her gorgeous curves in a vintage Versace strapless dress and statement accessories, she was a complete diva.
